Detroit Lions’ Germany Opponent Announcement Date Revealed

Detroit Lions fans will not have to wait much longer to learn who the team will face in Germany during the 2026 NFL season.

According to a new NFL announcement, the Lions’ opponent for the Munich game will officially be revealed next Wednesday morning on Good Morning Football.

NFL set to reveal international games

The NFL announced that the remaining 2026 international games will be unveiled on Wednesday, May 13 at 9 a.m. ET during Good Morning Football on NFL Network.

This year’s international slate is massive.

According to the league, there will be a record nine international games played across four continents, seven countries, and eight stadiums.

The Lions are one of the featured teams heading overseas, with Detroit scheduled to play in Munich, Germany at FC Bayern Munich Stadium.

Lions opponent remains mystery for now

While the NFL has not yet officially revealed Detroit’s opponent, there has already been plenty of speculation.

Local reporter Brad Galli recently shared comments from Lions president Rod Wood discussing possible matchups for the Germany game.

According to Galli, Wood indicated the game will not be against the Green Bay Packers or Minnesota Vikings, though the Chicago Bears remain a possibility.

That immediately fueled debate among fans about which matchup the league may ultimately choose.

Bears emerging as intriguing possibility

A Lions vs. Bears matchup in Germany would certainly make sense from a league perspective.

The rivalry carries plenty of history, and both teams are expected to draw significant national interest entering 2026. Detroit remains one of the NFL’s rising brands internationally, while Chicago continues to be one of the league’s marquee franchises.

The NFL also tends to prioritize recognizable matchups for international audiences.

Of course, nothing is official yet.

But based on Wood’s comments, Bears fans may want to start checking passport prices.

Full Detroit Lions schedule coming soon

The Germany announcement will also serve as another major step toward the full 2026 NFL schedule release.

Reports earlier this week suggested the league could push the complete schedule release into the week of May 18, though no official date has been finalized.

Either way, Lions fans are about to get a much clearer picture of the road ahead.

And next Wednesday morning, one of the biggest remaining mysteries will finally be solved.