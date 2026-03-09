Detroit Lions Could Have Surprising Backup QB Options When Free Agency Opens

The Detroit Lions may suddenly find themselves with multiple veteran quarterback options as the NFL offseason heats up.

According to league reports, four experienced quarterbacks could hit the open market when free agency begins Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET: Kirk Cousins, Kyler Murray, Geno Smith, and Tua Tagovailoa.

While none of these players are expected to replace Detroit’s starting quarterback Jared Goff, the situation could present an intriguing opportunity for the Lions, who are still expected to add a veteran backup quarterback this offseason.

Lions Could Explore Veteran Depth

General manager Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell have consistently emphasized the importance of quarterback depth behind Goff.

Detroit’s offense is built around stability and efficiency, making the backup quarterback role particularly important in case of injury or late-season emergencies.

If even one of the newly available veteran quarterbacks is willing to accept a short-term backup role, Detroit could become an intriguing landing spot.

Which Quarterbacks Could Make Sense?

Each potential free agent brings a different level of experience and upside.

Kirk Cousins is a longtime starter with extensive experience and strong accuracy.

is a longtime starter with extensive experience and strong accuracy. Kyler Murray is one of the league’s most dynamic dual-threat quarterbacks.

is one of the league’s most dynamic dual-threat quarterbacks. Geno Smith revitalized his career with strong performances in recent seasons.

revitalized his career with strong performances in recent seasons. Tua Tagovailoa has been highly productive in Miami (at times) and still has plenty of upside.

Realistically, several of these quarterbacks will likely pursue starting opportunities elsewhere. But the unexpected number of veterans becoming available could create a market where one becomes a high-end backup option.

Bottom Line: Not So Fast…

While the possibility of several big-name quarterbacks hitting the market is certainly intriguing, it’s hard to imagine the Detroit Lions pursuing any of them unless the price tag is extremely low. Detroit still has multiple roster needs to address this offseason, and committing significant money to a backup quarterback doesn’t seem like a priority. Instead, the more realistic scenario is that the Lions simply bring back Kyle Allen to serve as the No. 2 behind Jared Goff, allowing general manager Brad Holmes to focus his resources on strengthening other areas of the roster.