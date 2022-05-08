Detroit Lions best UDFA fit for 2022

Following the conclusion of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Detroit Lions immediately began signing draft-eligible players who did not hear their names called over the seven rounds.

Here is a list of the players the Lions have reportedly signed.

TCU Horned Frogs offensive tackle Obinna Eze before a Big 12 football… TCU Horned Frogs offensive tackle Obinna Eze before a Big 12 football game between the TCU Horned Frogs and the Kansas State Wildcats on Oct 30, 2021 at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, KS. Get premium, high resolution news photos at Getty Images

WR Kalil Pimpleton, Central Michigan (Info)

RB Greg Bell, San Diego State (Info)

DT Demetrius Taylor, Appalachian State (Info)

OT Obinna Eze, TCU (Info)

TE Nolan Given, Southeastern Louisiana (Info)

WR Corey Sutton, Appalachian State (Info)

WR Josh Johnson, Tulsa (Info)

DB Cedric Boswell, Miami Ohio (Info)

TE Derrick Deese Jr., San Jose State (Info)

CB Jermaine Waller, Virginia Tech (Info)

OG Kevin Jarvis, Michigan State (Info)

OL Zein Obeid, Ferris State (Info)

According to Nick Baumgardner of The Athletic, OT Obinna Eze out of TCU is the ‘Best UDFA Fit’ for the Lions in 2022.

Here is what Baumgardner has to say about Eze and his potential fit with the Lions.

Obinna Eze #OL13 of the Texas Christian Horned Frogs speaks to… Obinna Eze #OL13 of the Texas Christian Horned Frogs speaks to reporters during the NFL Draft Combine at the Indiana Convention Center on March 3, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Get premium, high resolution news photos at Getty Images

Detroit Lions: Obinna Eze, OT (TCU)

Eze has true tackle measurables, including an overdose of length. Eze’s 36 1/8-inch arms and 86 3/8-inch wingspan will give him a chance at the next level despite some pretty poor overall technique. He’s a project, to be sure, but one with traits that really can’t be ignored. If it clicks, there’s swing tackle possibility, something for which everyone’s always on the lookout.

Eze, who was the No. 19 offensive tackle according to draft guru Dane Brugler, was given $170,000 to sign so it would not be surprising at all to see him make the team out of camp.

Nation, which UDFA do you think has the best chance of making the Lions in 2022?

