Why the Detroit Lions Are Unlikely to Earn a Compensatory Pick for Recent Departure

The Detroit Lions may not receive a compensatory draft pick for the departure of veteran wide receiver and return specialist Kalif Raymond, and the reason comes down to the structure of his new contract.

According to NFL reporter Aaron Wilson, Raymond has agreed to a one-year deal with the Chicago Bears worth up to $5.055 million, including $3 million guaranteed.

The contract details include:

$1 million signing bonus

$2 million guaranteed salary

$15,000 per-game active roster bonuses (up to $255,000)

(up to $255,000) Up to $1.8 million in playtime and playoff incentives

However, as noted by cap analyst Nick Korte, Raymond’s base average per year (APY) of roughly $3.255 million likely falls below the threshold needed to qualify as a compensatory free agent loss for Detroit.

How the compensatory formula works

The NFL awards compensatory picks based on a confidential formula that weighs several factors, including:

Average salary per year (APY)

Playing time

Postseason honors

Generally speaking, players must sign larger contracts to qualify as compensatory free agents that would generate draft compensation for their former team.

Because Raymond’s deal is relatively modest, especially compared to many free-agent wide receiver contracts, it likely won’t register in the compensatory pick formula.

Raymond’s role in Detroit

Raymond spent several productive seasons with the Lions after joining the team in 2021. Known for his speed and versatility, he contributed as both a receiver and one of the NFL’s more dangerous return specialists.

During his time in Detroit, Raymond became a trusted depth target for quarterback Jared Goff and a key contributor on special teams.

But while his departure may create an opportunity for younger players on Detroit’s roster, it appears unlikely to produce any additional draft capital for the Lions.