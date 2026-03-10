fb
Kalif Raymond Leaves Detroit Lions

Another familiar face from the Detroit Lions is headed to a division rival.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, veteran wide receiver and return specialist Kalif Raymond is signing with the Chicago Bears, giving Chicago another intriguing weapon on offense and special teams.

The move keeps Raymond within the NFC North after spending the past several seasons in Detroit.

Raymond’s Role With the Lions

Raymond became a valuable piece of Detroit’s roster thanks to his versatility. While he contributed as a depth receiver, his biggest impact often came as a dynamic return specialist and reliable veteran presence.

During the 2025 season, Raymond appeared in 15 games for Detroit and recorded:

  • 24 receptions
  • 289 receiving yards
  • 1 touchdown
  • 12.0 yards per reception

He also continued to serve as one of the Lions’ primary returners on special teams.

A Fan Favorite in Detroit

Raymond joined the Lions in 2021 and quickly became a fan favorite because of his speed, playmaking ability, and energy. Whether lining up in the slot or returning punts, he consistently provided spark plays that helped shift momentum.

Across his NFL career, Raymond has appeared in 112 games, totaling:

  • 190 receptions
  • 2,554 receiving yards
  • 9 touchdowns

Another Free Agency Departure

Raymond’s departure adds to a growing list of Lions players moving on during the opening days of free agency.

Detroit has already seen several familiar names leave the roster, including Alex Anzalone, Amik Robertson, Roy Lopez, and Kyle Allen.

Now Raymond will look to make an impact in Chicago—while the Lions prepare to face him twice a year as a division opponent.

Drafted with AI assistance, edited and fact-checked by DSN staff.

