NFL Exec Questions Detroit Lions Draft Moves

The early reviews of the Detroit Lions’ 2026 NFL Draft class have mostly been steady. Solid. Unspectacular.

But not everyone around the league is buying in.

After a week of relatively balanced grades, one anonymous NFL executive delivered a much sharper evaluation of Detroit’s draft strategy. And it is the kind of critique that cuts through the noise.

Detroit Lions draft class faces tough external critique

In a recent roundup of league opinions, The Athletic gathered honest feedback from NFL executives across the NFC. When it came to the Lions, the tone was noticeably more critical than what fans have seen from mainstream draft grades.

One executive did not hold back when evaluating Detroit’s top selections.

“‘Sewell will be good wherever he plays, but I’m not sure Miller will end up being a tackle, depending what they ask of him,’” the exec said. “’I do not think they got a lot better. Derrick Moore is steady, a doubles hitter. Good player, nothing dynamic about him.’”

That assessment strikes at the core of the Lions’ approach.

Detroit did not chase flash in this draft. They focused on physical, scheme-fit players with developmental upside. To some, that looks like discipline. To others, it looks like a lack of impact.

Questions surrounding Blake Miller and overall impact

The biggest concern appears to center on first-round pick Blake Miller.

While the Lions clearly believe in his long-term potential, the uncertainty around his position at the next level is something evaluators are watching closely. If Miller does not stick at tackle, the value of that selection could be questioned.

At the same time, Derrick Moore’s evaluation as a “doubles hitter” suggests a player who can contribute but may not be a game-changer.

That is where the disconnect lies.

Detroit added solid pieces. But did they add difference-makers?

A bright spot emerges in Keith Abney II

It was not all negative.

One name that stood out positively was fifth-round cornerback Keith Abney II. In fact, he may have been the player who drew the most praise from the anonymous executive.

“‘Abney has some scrappiness to him,’” the exec said. “‘He is like a better Mike Hilton. Chippy, aggressive, physical. He can play in the slot. He can be competitive on the outside despite his size. You’ll have to move him around to help him, but he’s a good player who is wired the right way for them.’”

That kind of evaluation lines up perfectly with what the Lions have prioritized under Brad Holmes.

Toughness. Versatility. Competitive edge.

Blunt criticism adds intrigue to 2026 class

This time, the skepticism is louder.

The question is whether it will age the same way.

Draft classes are not defined in May. They are defined over the next three seasons. Development, coaching, and opportunity will ultimately determine whether this group delivers.

For now, the Lions sit in a familiar position.

Doubted by some. Backed by their own evaluation.

And if history is any indication, that is exactly where they are comfortable.