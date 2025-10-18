NFL Hits 2 Lions With Fines After Chiefs Game, Lets Kansas City Walk

The fallout from the Detroit Lions’ 30-17 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs keeps growing, and once again, the league’s disciplinary decisions are raising eyebrows.

According to the NFL’s official fine report, linebacker Alex Anzalone was fined $12,172 and defensive tackle Tyler Lacy was fined $5,722 for infractions categorized under “striking/kicking/tripping/kneeing” during the Week 6 matchup.

That in itself might not sound shocking, until you realize that no Kansas City players were fined for their actions in the same game.

The Chiefs Walk Free, and Lions Fans Are Furious

This latest ruling adds fuel to an already smoldering fire for Detroit fans, who are still reeling from the Brian Branch suspension and the controversial Jared Goff penalty reversal that cost the Lions a touchdown earlier in the season.

The optics here are terrible. The Lions, a team that has long battled for respect within NFL circles, now find two of their own being punished while the defending Super Bowl champions walk away untouched.

It’s a storyline that fans have seen before: Detroit gets disciplined, while opponents in the same incident escape without consequence.

A Pattern That’s Hard to Ignore

Between the NFL Films “hit piece” on Branch, the questionable officiating during the Chiefs game, and now this fine disparity, it’s getting difficult to argue that the Lions are being treated fairly by the league.

Dan Campbell’s team prides itself on toughness and grit, but when that intensity is consistently penalized while others’ actions are overlooked, it sends a confusing message.

This isn’t just about dollars and cents; it’s about accountability and consistency.

The Bottom Line

The Lions aren’t strangers to adversity, but the league’s handling of recent events feels more like punishment than parity. Two Lions fined, zero Chiefs cited, and once again, Detroit is left shaking its collective head.

Until the NFL starts applying discipline evenly, the perception of bias will continue to grow. And make no mistake: in Detroit, that perception is quickly becoming belief.