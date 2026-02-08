13 Free Agent Safeties the Detroit Lions MUST Consider

The Detroit Lions head into the 2026 offseason with one defensive reality staring them in the face: safety depth is no longer a luxury — it’s a necessity.

Brian Branch is still recovering from a torn Achilles, an injury that often requires careful workload management even after a successful rehab. Meanwhile, Kerby Joseph has been dealing with a lingering knee issue that followed him through much of the season. While it hasn’t been labeled career-threatening, it’s also not something that simply “goes away” with a few weeks of rest.

For a defense that relies heavily on interchangeable safeties who can play deep, in the box, and in the slot, Detroit needs answers, and likely more than one.

Below is a look at 13 free-agent safeties the Lions should evaluate as they shape the 2026 roster.

Kamren Curl, Los Angeles Rams

Curl is one of the most well-rounded safeties on the market. Still just 27 years old, he has quietly been one of the most consistent defensive backs in the league over the past four seasons.

He allowed only one touchdown in coverage in 2025 and owns an 81.8 PFF overall grade over the last four years — ranking 13th among qualifying safeties. Curl offers reliability, positional flexibility, and durability, making him a strong fit for Detroit’s system.

Kevin Byard, Chicago Bears

Age hasn’t slowed Kevin Byard.

At 32, Byard remains one of the smartest and most instinctive safeties in football. He led the league with seven interceptions in 2025 and posted an 80.3 PFF grade while continuing to excel against the run.

For a Lions defense managing injuries, Byard’s leadership, communication, and play recognition could be invaluable, even if the contract is short-term.

Jabrill Peppers, Pittsburgh Steelers

Peppers brings versatility few safeties can match.

While his 2025 role fluctuated, his body of work from 2022–2024 tells a different story, when he earned a 90.1 PFF grade with elite marks against both the run and the pass. He has logged extensive snaps in the box, slot, and deep safety roles.

At 30, Peppers represents a high-upside signing if Detroit believes he can return to form in a more defined role.

Jalen Thompson, Arizona Cardinals

Thompson has been a steady presence in Arizona’s secondary for five seasons.

He is one of the most reliable tacklers at the position, with a missed tackle rate of just 6.3% over the past two seasons. His coverage also improved in 2025, allowing a passer rating under 100 while breaking up five passes.

Thompson has never finished a season below a 64.0 PFF grade and would offer Detroit consistency and physicality.

Coby Bryant, Seattle Seahawks

Bryant has flown under the radar on one of the league’s best defenses.

Over the past two seasons, he has produced a 72.7 PFF overall grade and has been especially effective against the run, earning an 80.9 run-defense grade since 2024. While not flashy, Bryant offers dependable depth and physical play.

Reed Blankenship, Philadelphia Eagles

Blankenship’s 2025 season was a step backward, particularly in coverage, where he posted a 29.9 PFF grade and allowed a 116.8 passer rating when targeted.

That said, he remains a strong run defender and was a key contributor during Philadelphia’s 2024 Super Bowl run. At just 26 years old, Blankenship could be a bounce-back candidate in the right environment.

Jaylinn Hawkins, New England Patriots

Hawkins may be the most underrated safety on the list.

In 2025, he ranked sixth among qualifying safeties with an 81.3 PFF grade, finishing second in run defense and seventh in coverage. At 28, Hawkins is squarely in his prime and could command significant interest across the league.

Detroit would be adding a true three-down safety with momentum trending upward.

Jaquan Brisker, Chicago Bears

Brisker is an intriguing reclamation option.

While 2025 was his lowest-graded season, his first two years in the league showed his ability to play all over the defensive backfield. He’ll be just 27 in 2026 and still offers upside if he can return to earlier form.

Ar’Darius Washington, Baltimore Ravens

Washington’s 2025 season was derailed by an Achilles injury, but his 2024 performance cannot be ignored.

That year, he ranked fifth among safeties in coverage with an 86.1 PFF grade and showed the ability to play slot, box, and deep roles. His size (5-foot-8) limits him in some matchups, but his versatility fits Detroit’s defensive philosophy.

Alohi Gilman, Baltimore Ravens

Gilman has quietly developed into a reliable starter.

After being traded midseason, he finished 2025 with a solid 70.4 PFF grade. He brings experience, steadiness, and the ability to function in multiple safety alignments — a valuable trait given Detroit’s injury concerns.

Nick Cross, Indianapolis Colts

Cross had a down year at the worst possible time, but the upside remains.

He ranked 28th among safeties in 2024 and doesn’t turn 25 until the start of the 2026 season. If Detroit believes the dip was situational, Cross could be a younger, affordable option with growth potential.

Andre Cisco, New York Jets

Cisco’s 2025 season ended early due to injury, but his body of work remains solid.

He has earned PFF grades above 60.0 in every season and will be just 26 in 2026. Cisco offers experience as a full-time starter and could rebound in a healthier situation.

Chuck Clark, Pittsburgh Steelers

Clark quietly enjoyed a bounce-back year in 2025.

Splitting time between strong and free safety, he posted a 74.6 PFF grade and an excellent 86.5 run-defense grade. While coverage remains somewhat inconsistent, Clark brings toughness and versatility that Detroit values.

Why the Lions Must Act

Brian Branch’s Achilles recovery requires caution, and Kerby Joseph’s lingering injury adds uncertainty. Relying solely on internal options would be risky — especially for a defense built on safety versatility.

Detroit doesn’t need panic moves, but it does need insulation, depth, and experience.

Bottom Line

The Lions have no shortage of options at safety — from high-end starters like Kamren Curl and Jaylinn Hawkins to value veterans like Kevin Byard and Chuck Clark, and upside plays like Brisker and Cross.

Given the injury context, adding at least one veteran — and possibly two — feels inevitable.