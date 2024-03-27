fb
Detroit Lions Meet with Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint

Detroit Lions Meet with Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint

As the 2024 NFL Draft quickly approaches, speculation is mounting about the Detroit Lions‘ potential selections. One name that has surfaced in connection with the Lions is wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint from the University of Georgia.

Interest in Rosemy-Jacksaint

In a recent interview with The Draft Network, Rosemy-Jacksaint revealed that the Lions are among the teams he has met with virtually since participating in the Senior Bowl.

“I’ve met with a few teams both in person and through Zoom. I met with all 32 teams at the Senior Bowl for example. I’ve met with more teams since then. I met with the Cardinals, Steelers, Cowboys, Lions, and Jaguars recently. I’m going to be participating at the Dolphins and Falcons local days as well,” he stated.

Rosemy-Jacksaint’s Senior Season

During his senior season at Georgia, Rosemy-Jacksaint made a notable impact on the field. He recorded 34 receptions for 535 yards and four touchdowns. While he may not have been a statistical juggernaut, Rosemy-Jacksaint’s contributions extend beyond the numbers. He is highly regarded for his blocking abilities, which could make him an invaluable asset in the NFL. Additionally, Rosemy-Jacksaint is praised for his reliable hands and explosiveness when running with the football.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

  1. Detroit Lions’ Interest: The Detroit Lions are showing interest in wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint from the University of Georgia, having met with him virtually since the Senior Bowl.
  2. Rosemy-Jacksaint’s Senior Season: In his senior season, Rosemy-Jacksaint recorded 34 receptions for 535 yards and four touchdowns, showcasing his potential as a reliable pass-catcher with great hands and explosiveness.
  3. Potential Fit for Lions: Rosemy-Jacksaint’s strong blocking abilities and receiving skills could make him a valuable addition to the Lions’ wide receiver corps in the upcoming NFL Draft.

The Bottom Line

The Detroit Lions’ interest in Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint underscores their intention to bolster their wide receiver corps in the upcoming draft. While Rosemy-Jacksaint may not be the most prolific pass-catcher in the class, his skill set, particularly his blocking and hands, could make him a valuable addition to the Lions’ roster. As the draft approaches, it will be interesting to see if the Lions decide to capitalize on Rosemy-Jacksaint’s potential.

