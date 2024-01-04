Detroit Lions OC Ben Johnson weighs in on Jared Goff’s Pro Bowl snub

Despite an impressive performance this season, Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff was named only as the second alternate for the NFC Pro Bowl team. This decision has come as a surprise to many, considering Goff's significant contribution to the Lions' success, which includes leading them to one of the best records in the NFC and a division title.

Ben Johnson Weighs In

Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson has expressed his thoughts on this matter. He acknowledged that while Goff's exclusion might not be labeled a “snub,” it certainly raises questions about the criteria used in Pro Bowl selections. Johnson emphasized that Goff's value to the Lions goes beyond mere statistics.

“Listen, he’s playing really good football for us all year and whether he’s first-team, alternate, it really doesn’t matter,” Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson said. “We’ve got our sights set elsewhere.”

“A lot of people just look at numbers and not necessarily the tape,” Johnson said. “So you look at it, yeah, he’s got some interceptions but as we’ve talked about over the last few weeks some of those have occurred on fourth down and he’s trying to make a play under certain circumstances and scenarios, and so maybe the numbers are skewed a little bit. I don’t know, I can’t say for the other quarterbacks that it’s not the same for them as well.”

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Jared Goff, third in NFL passing yards, is named only the second alternate for the NFC Pro Bowl team. Ben Johnson, Lions OC, acknowledges Goff’s significant role in the team's success but refrains from labeling the decision as a “snub.” Goff’s stats reflect his critical contribution to the Lions, with potential to tie the franchise record for single-season wins.

The Bottom Line – A Lion's Roar Unheard?

The omission of Jared Goff from the Pro Bowl roster despite his commendable performance this season points to a broader discussion in the NFL about how players are evaluated for honors. Johnson's perspective underscores the importance of looking beyond just numbers to understand a player's true impact. As the Lions head into the playoffs with Goff at the helm, they do so knowing that their success is not just in the stats, but also in the intangible qualities he brings to the team. This scenario is a classic example of an athlete's worth being more than just the sum of their statistical contributions.