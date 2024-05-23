Hendon Hooker Not Yet Solidified As Detroit Lions Backup QB

Most Have Hendon Hooker Penciled In As Jared Goff’s Backup

As the Detroit Lions ramp up their preparations for the 2024 NFL season, the spotlight intensifies on quarterback Hendon Hooker, the presumed backup to starter Jared Goff. Despite widespread assumptions about his role, Head Coach Dan Campbell highlighted that Hooker’s position as the No. 2 quarterback isn’t yet a foregone conclusion.

Campbell Sets Clear Expectations for Hooker

During Thursday’s press conference, Coach Campbell laid out what he expects from Hooker in the upcoming months. “Yeah, really he just needs to take a step up,” Campbell said. He emphasized the need for Hooker to demonstrate his capability to effectively manage the team’s offense. “We need to feel like, by the end of camp, this guy can run this offense. He can be somebody we know that, man, we can play the game a certain way with him, we know he’s gonna be able to process the information, he’s gonna get us in the right play and he’s gonna keep the ship afloat.”

The coach’s comments suggest that while Hooker is currently getting significant practice time, his performance must align with the team’s strategic expectations. Campbell clarified, “That’s it. We don’t need him to come in and win a game, you just want to feel like, alright. So obviously, he’s gonna need to take another step up. The good news, right now, is he’s getting a ton of reps.”

Backup Plans and Possibilities

Should Hooker fail to meet these standards by the start of the season, the Lions face a dilemma. They could either elevate Nate Sudfeld to the backup role or explore options in the free-agent market. This situation places considerable pressure on Hooker to elevate his game during the off-season training and preseason games.

With training camp and preseason performances heavily influencing the decision, Hooker’s progress will be closely watched by the coaching staff, teammates, and fans alike. The Lions’ approach underscores their commitment to depth and preparedness at the quarterback position, ensuring that the team remains competitive in every scenario.