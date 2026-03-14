Detroit Lions Sign Starting Nickelback

The Detroit Lions are continuing to invest in their secondary.

According to Jeremy Fowler, Detroit has signed nickel cornerback Roger McCreary, adding another young defensive back to the roster.

McCreary recently turned 26 years old and enters Detroit with multiple years of NFL starting experience.

Former Second-Round Pick

McCreary entered the NFL as a highly regarded defensive back after a standout college career at Auburn Tigers football.

The Tennessee Titans selected him 35th overall in the 2022 NFL Draft, making him one of the top cornerbacks taken that year.

During his time with the Titans, McCreary quickly developed a reputation as a physical and competitive slot defender capable of matching up against some of the league’s toughest receivers.

McCreary’s NFL Production

Through four NFL seasons, McCreary has accumulated:

61 games played

257 total tackles

3 interceptions

18 passes defended

During the 2025 season, he split time between Tennessee and the Los Angeles Rams, finishing the year with 37 tackles and one interception.

According to Pro Football Focus, McCreary posted a 69.2 overall defensive grade in 2025, with a 69.7 coverage grade, placing him solidly in the middle tier of NFL cornerbacks.

How He Fits With the Lions

Detroit’s defense has emphasized versatility and depth in the secondary, and McCreary fits that approach well.

As a natural nickel corner, he can handle slot coverage responsibilities while also contributing against the run and in blitz packages.

The Lions have prioritized adding young, athletic defensive backs who can match up in today’s pass-heavy NFL, and McCreary’s skill set aligns with that strategy.

At just 26 years old, he still has room to develop and could become a valuable rotational piece — or even compete for a larger role in Detroit’s secondary.