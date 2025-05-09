6 Things I’m Fired Up to See at Detroit Lions Rookie Minicamp

The Detroit Lions’ 2025 rookie minicamp kicks off and here are the top 5 things I’m excited to see—led by Tyleik Williams and Isaac TeSlaa.

The Detroit Lions’ rookie minicamp is finally here—and I can’t lie, I’m fired up.

Sure, it’s mostly helmets, walkthroughs, and first impressions. But for a team with Super Bowl aspirations, this rookie class matters. From first-round picks to undrafted longshots, this is the first glimpse of how the next wave of Lions might contribute in 2025 and beyond.

Here are the six things I’m most excited to see as the rookie minicamp kicks off. Let’s hope the Lions post a ton of videos!

1. Tyleik Williams in a Lions Helmet

Let’s start with the big man. Literally.

The Lions shocked some fans by going with defensive tackle Tyleik Williams at No. 28 overall, but the more you watch him, the more it makes sense. He’s massive (6-3, 334), disruptive, and fits what new DC Kelvin Sheppard wants to do up front.

Rookie minicamp won’t be full contact, but everyone will be watching how Williams moves, how he carries that frame, and how vocal he is in early drills. The Lions are counting on him to contribute early on a D-line that needed reinforcements.

2. Isaac TeSlaa’s First Reps in the WR Room

The Lions traded up to take Isaac TeSlaa in the third round—passing on several higher-profile wideouts in the process. That tells me Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell see something in the former Division II standout who transferred to Arkansas.

TeSlaa’s size (6-4), hands, and toughness fit this offense perfectly. At rookie camp, everyone will be watching how he runs routes, how he catches the ball in stride, and whether he starts building chemistry with the coaching staff right away.

3. Dan Jackson’s Energy on Defense

Seventh-round pick Dan Jackson might be my favorite sleeper of the entire class.

He walked on at Georgia and earned a starting job in a loaded secondary. Now he comes to Detroit hoping to crack the safety depth chart behind Kerby Joseph and Brian Branch.

At rookie camp, effort and attitude stand out. I fully expect Jackson to flash both. If he picks things up quickly, don’t be shocked if he carves out a role on special teams—or even pushes for snaps in the secondary down the line.

4. UDFA Spotlight: Jackson Meeks

Jackson Meeks is an under-the-radar UDFA, but his path is fascinating. He transferred from Georgia to Syracuse, flashed some potential, and now joins a Lions WR group with opportunities behind Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams.

Plus, he’s Za’Darius Smith’s nephew, which earns some bonus Lions trivia points.

He’s got good size (6-2, 210) and toughness. If he makes plays this weekend, the Meeks hype train could be leaving the station early.

5. Ahmed Hassanein’s Motor

We already know Ahmed Hassanein’s backstory—first Egyptian player drafted into the NFL, 22 sacks over two seasons at Boise State, total non-stop energy guy.

Now, everyone is excited to see that motor in person. Even in non-padded drills, you can tell who goes full speed and who’s pacing themselves. Hassanein feels like someone who’s going to make the most of every rep.

With Detroit still figuring out its edge rotation, this weekend is a great chance for Hassanein to start building his case.

6. Tate Ratledge and Miles Frazier Begin Their Battle

This is going to be fascinating. The Lions drafted Tate Ratledge (Round 2) and Miles Frazier (Round 5) to compete for jobs inside. With Kevin Zeitler gone and Graham Glasgow coming off a rough 2024, both rookies have a shot to make noise.

Ratledge is a big-bodied mauler out of Georgia with surprising agility. Frazier, meanwhile, started all over LSU’s line and brings versatility. Rookie minicamp might not tell us everything, but watching how they move, communicate, and execute technique drills will offer the first glimpse of who’s ahead.

This could be one of the more underrated position battles to watch this offseason—and it starts now.

The Bottom Line

It’s rookie minicamp—not the Super Bowl—but every great NFL story starts somewhere. And if the Lions want to go where they believe they can in 2025, this rookie class has to play a part.

Let’s see who jumps off the screen.