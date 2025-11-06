3 Detroit Lions Get Mentions for NFL Midseason All-Rookie Team

The Detroit Lions’ 2025 rookie class is already starting to turn heads, even if none have yet claimed top honors at their positions. In The Athletic’s NFL Midseason All-Rookie Team, draft expert Dane Brugler gave recognition to three Lions rookies for their impressive first-half performances: Tate Ratledge, Isaac TeSlaa, and Tyleik Williams.

Tate Ratledge: Runner-Up Among Guards

The biggest nod went to offensive guard Tate Ratledge, Detroit’s third-round pick out of Georgia, who Brugler named the runner-up at the guard position, behind Seattle’s Grey Zabel.

Brugler wrote:

“Despite battling a shoulder injury, Ratledge played arguably his best game as a pro Sunday against the Vikings. Predictably, he has been kind of the opposite of Zabel — run blocking is his specialty, but his pass protection needs work. He didn’t allow a pressure to Minnesota, however, and has been showing gradual improvements in that regard.”

Ratledge has quickly earned the trust of offensive line coach Hank Fraley and is embodying the kind of physicality Dan Campbell loves up front.

Isaac TeSlaa: Quiet Efficiency on Offense

While his stats won’t blow anyone away (3 receptions for 54 yards and 2 touchdowns through eight games), Isaac TeSlaa has made the most of limited opportunities.

The former Hillsdale and Arkansas standout has shown his knack for separation and reliable hands in red-zone situations, averaging 18 yards per catch. TeSlaa, a third-round pick, continues to develop chemistry with Jared Goff, and his size and route-running hint at long-term potential as a key weapon in Detroit’s passing game.

Tyleik Williams: Holding His Own in the Trenches

Rounding out the Lions’ mentions is Tyleik Williams, the team’s 2025 first-round pick out of Ohio State. Williams has started six games at defensive tackle, posting six total tackles, one tackle for loss, and a QB hit through his first eight appearances.

While the stat sheet doesn’t tell the full story, his presence has been felt, particularly in run defense. Williams has shown flashes of disruption and solid technique, laying the foundation for what could be a dominant interior partnership with Alim McNeill in the years to come.

The Bottom Line

The Detroit Lions’ 2025 draft class continues to justify the front office’s belief in long-term player development. None of their rookies are finished products, but several are already carving out meaningful roles.

With Tate Ratledge, Isaac TeSlaa, and Tyleik Williams all earning midseason recognition, the Lions’ youth movement looks as promising as ever.