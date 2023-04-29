Merch
Detroit Lions select QB Hendon Hooker with No. 68 pick

By W.G. Brady
Day 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft is well underway, and heading into the day, the Detroit Lions had three picks in Round 2. After selecting TE Sam LaPorta with the No. 34 overall pick, and S Brian Branch with the No. 45 pick, the Lions then traded the No. 55 pick to the Kansas City Chiefs, moving them to No. 63, which they then sent to the Denver Broncos. Now, the Lions have FINALLY made their third pick of the day as they selected QB Hendon Hooker with the No. 68 overall pick. The Lions' next scheduled pick will now come in Round 4 (122 overall).

2023 Detroit Lions backup quarterback Jessie Bates Pro Football Focus 2023 NFL Draft

Key Points

  • Day 2 of the NFL Draft is well underway and the Lions have been trading bandits!
  • The Lions just selected Hendon Hooker with the No. 68 pick

Detroit Lions' remaining picks

  • Round 4, Pick 122
  • Round 5, Pick 139
  • Round 5, Pick 152
  • Round 5, Pick 168
  • Round 7, Pick 249

Bottom Line: The Lions add a quarterback to their roster

Many believed the Lions would add a quarterback to their roster via the 2023 NFL Draft, and that is exactly what they have done by adding Hooker. This is a great situation for Hooker, as he is returning from an injury and will be able to sit out a year while learning from Jared Goff. The question is, what does this mean for Goff moving forward?

Detroit Lions trade No. 63 pick in 2023 NFL Draft
