fb
Search

Latest News:

Breaking: Former Detroit Lions WR Josh Reynolds inks 2-year, 14M deal

0
Former Detroit Lions WR Josh Reynolds has moved on, contract details and more inside.

Dan Campbell reveals potential position change for Brian Branch in 2024

0
Dan Campbell reveals where Brian Branch could play this coming season.

Did Dan Campbell And Brad Holmes Just Have Their 1st Public Disagreement?

0
Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes talked about the need for a cornerback.
Paul Tyler

Detroit Lions sign QB Nate Sudfeld

Lions News Reports

The Detroit Lions just announced they have signed a No. 3 quarterback for 2024.

The Detroit Lions have solidified their starting quarterback position with Jared Goff, who has earned the trust of both Lions management and the fan base. However, with the retirement of backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, they have re-signed backup Nate Sudfeld to a new deal this afternoon.

Detroit Lions sign

Nate Sudfeld joined the Lions in 2022

Sudfeld originally joined the Lions in August 2022 after stints with the Washington Redskins, Philadelphia Eagles, and San Francisco 49ers. Notably, he served as the backup to Nick Foles in Super Bowl LII with the Eagles. Before last season, he re-signed with the Lions for another year.

However, he was felled by a torn ACL during a pre-season game against the Carolina Panthers and wasn’t able to play during the regular season.

Detroit Lions sign Sudfeld for another season

This afternoon, the Lions announced that Sudfeld has been brought back for another year:

Terms of the deal have yet to be disclosed.

So far in his NFL career, Sudfeld has completed 25 passes on 37 attempts for a total of 188 yards, a 67.6% completion percentage, and a passer rating of 77.3.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

  1. The Detroit Lions brought aboard Nate Sudfeld in 2022 after he had previously played for three different NFL teams
  2. He served as backup quarterback to Jared Goff in 2022 but wasn’t able to play in 2023 after suffering a torn ACL during exhibition play
  3. The Lions elected to bring Nate Sudfeld back for another tenure for the 2024 season, and he’ll compete for the backup role along with Hendon Hooker.
Detroit Lions Looking into Moving to New Training Camp Site Scott Mitchell wants nothing to do with Lomas Brown Christian Wilkins Detroit Lions to sign Marcus Davenport Detroit Lions are Interested in Arik Armstead Chase Lucas Agrees to Contract Detroit Lions Trade Up 2024 NFL Power Rankings.

Bottom Line: Welcome back!

The Lions have demonstrated their confidence in Nate Sudfeld by bringing him back for another go-around despite last season’s torn ACL.

Ideally, the Lions hope Sudfeld won’t have to see much action this year, as it would likely indicate an injury to Goff and Hendon Hooker, the presumptive No. 2 quarterback behind Goff.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Lions Notes

From Aggression to Strategy: Colin Cowherd Shares Advice for Dan Campbell

0
Colin Cowherd Shares Advice for Dan Campbell. Do you agree with this?
Lions News Reports

Rod Wood says Detroit Lions spoke to Cameron Sutton

0
Rod Wood says Detroit Lions talked to Cameron Sutton after learning about the warrant out for his arrest.
U of M

Jim Harbaugh RAVES about J.J. McCarthy’s Pro Day at Michigan

0
J.J. McCarthy's Pro Day was one Jim Harbaugh may never forget.
Pistons News Reports

Detroit Pistons Rookie Ausar Thompson Out for Season to Treat Blood Clot

0
Ausar Thompson out for season but he should be good to go for the 2024-25 campaign.
Red Wings Analysis and Opinion

Detroit Red Wings Playoff Push: Critical Matchup Ahead – Our Rooting Guide for 3/26/24

0
Review our rooting guide for tomorrow evening and the critical matchup in the nation's capital city, a critical game for the Detroit Red Wings Playoff Push.
Paul Tyler
Paul Tyler

Breaking: Former Detroit Lions WR Josh Reynolds inks 2-year, 14M deal

Jeff Bilbrey -
Former Detroit Lions WR Josh Reynolds has moved on, contract details and more inside.
Read more

Dan Campbell reveals potential position change for Brian Branch in 2024

W.G. Brady -
Dan Campbell reveals where Brian Branch could play this coming season.
Read more

Did Dan Campbell And Brad Holmes Just Have Their 1st Public Disagreement?

W.G. Brady -
Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes talked about the need for a cornerback.
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.