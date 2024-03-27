Detroit Lions sign QB Nate Sudfeld

The Detroit Lions just announced they have signed a No. 3 quarterback for 2024.

The Detroit Lions have solidified their starting quarterback position with Jared Goff, who has earned the trust of both Lions management and the fan base. However, with the retirement of backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, they have re-signed backup Nate Sudfeld to a new deal this afternoon.

Nate Sudfeld joined the Lions in 2022

Sudfeld originally joined the Lions in August 2022 after stints with the Washington Redskins, Philadelphia Eagles, and San Francisco 49ers. Notably, he served as the backup to Nick Foles in Super Bowl LII with the Eagles. Before last season, he re-signed with the Lions for another year.

However, he was felled by a torn ACL during a pre-season game against the Carolina Panthers and wasn’t able to play during the regular season.

Detroit Lions sign Sudfeld for another season

This afternoon, the Lions announced that Sudfeld has been brought back for another year:

Terms of the deal have yet to be disclosed.

So far in his NFL career, Sudfeld has completed 25 passes on 37 attempts for a total of 188 yards, a 67.6% completion percentage, and a passer rating of 77.3.

Bottom Line: Welcome back!

The Lions have demonstrated their confidence in Nate Sudfeld by bringing him back for another go-around despite last season’s torn ACL.

Ideally, the Lions hope Sudfeld won’t have to see much action this year, as it would likely indicate an injury to Goff and Hendon Hooker, the presumptive No. 2 quarterback behind Goff.