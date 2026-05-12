Detroit Lions vs. Buffalo Bills Opening Point Spread Released

The first betting line for one of the Detroit Lions’ biggest games of the 2026 season has officially dropped.

According to FanDuel, the Lions are currently listed as 2.5-point underdogs for their Week 2 road matchup against the Buffalo Bills.

The game is expected to be one of the marquee matchups early in the NFL season, especially after reports surfaced that the contest will take place on Thursday Night Football as part of Buffalo’s new stadium debut.

Detroit and Buffalo have developed into two of the NFL’s most entertaining teams in recent years, featuring explosive offenses led by Jared Goff and Josh Allen.

While the Lions missed the playoffs in 2025, oddsmakers clearly still view Dan Campbell’s roster as one of the stronger teams in the NFC, considering the spread opened at under a field goal on the road against one of the AFC’s top contenders.

Of course, betting lines are expected to shift throughout the offseason as more schedule details, injuries, and roster moves unfold.

The full 2026 NFL schedule is officially expected to be released Thursday night.