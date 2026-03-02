Did the Detroit Lions Just Land Their Starting Center for 2026?

It’s a fair question, and one that’s gaining traction as the Detroit Lions continue to navigate life after Frank Ragnow.

The Lions’ interior offensive line was inconsistent throughout the 2025 season, and with no clear long-term answer at center, attention has naturally shifted to Juice Scruggs, who was acquired as part of the David Montgomery trade, as a possible in-house option. He has experience at the position and, on paper, compares favorably to what Detroit got last year.

Still, I don’t believe this is the answer, and I fully expect the Lions to keep looking.

Why Juice Scruggs Is in the Conversation

Scruggs has played his best football at center dating back to his time as a starter at Penn State. That alone makes him worth evaluating, especially for an offense that depends on communication and interior protection to keep Jared Goff operating efficiently.

The performance gap from last season is real. Scruggs ranked 15th out of 30 centers in Pro Football Focus grades in 2024, while Graham Glasgow finished 29th out of 32 qualified centers in 2025. From a pure results standpoint, Scruggs was the more effective option.

The Ceiling Is the Concern

Here’s where skepticism comes in.

Scruggs appears to be, as noted by Will Burchfield of 97.1 the Ticket, the definition of a player with a solid floor but a limited ceiling. He can function within an offense, avoid major mistakes, and keep things on schedule, but he doesn’t profile as someone who raises the unit’s overall level.

For a Lions team with legitimate Super Bowl aspirations, “functional” likely isn’t good enough at such a critical position.

Why I Don’t Think Scruggs Is the Plan

Personally, I would be shocked if Detroit rolls into the 2026 season with Scruggs locked in as the starting center.

Everything about the Lions’ offseason approach suggests otherwise. They’ve continued to evaluate veteran options, meet with center prospects, and position themselves to address the interior offensive line either through free agency or the 2026 NFL Draft.

My expectation is that Detroit views Scruggs as depth and competition, not a long-term solution. At best, he feels like a backup center who can step in if needed, not the player they want snapping the ball in must-win games.

What This Really Tells Us About Detroit’s Plan

If anything, Scruggs feels like insurance.

The Lions know the center position cannot be left unsettled again, and they’re unlikely to repeat the 2025 approach of patchwork solutions. Whether it’s a veteran free agent or an early-to-mid round draft pick, I fully expect Detroit to add another center before the season kicks off.

Scruggs will have a role, but I don’t believe it’s the one some are projecting.

The Bottom Line

Did the Lions find a center who can help them in 2026? Yes.

Did they solve the position? Almost certainly not.

Juice Scruggs looks like a useful piece, but not the centerpiece. The real answer at center is still out there, and Detroit knows it.