Detroit Lions Super Bowl LXI Opening Odds Revealed

Super Bowl LX is officially in the books, with the Seattle Seahawks defeating the New England Patriots 29–13. While the confetti has barely settled, oddsmakers have already turned the page.

, we now have an early look at the Super Bowl LXI futures market for the 2026–27 NFL season, and more importantly, where the Detroit Lions stand heading into the next championship race.

Super Bowl LXI Details

Date: February 14, 2027

February 14, 2027 Location: SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California)

SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California) Broadcast: ESPN / ABC

ESPN / ABC Notes: Ninth Super Bowl in the Los Angeles area, second at SoFi Stadium

Detroit Lions Outlook

The Lions open at +1400, placing them firmly in the second tier of contenders. That puts Detroit alongside the Packers and just behind elite early favorites like the Seahawks, Rams, Bills, Eagles, Patriots, and Ravens.

In other words, Vegas still views Detroit as a legitimate Super Bowl threat, even as the roster transitions into the post–Frank Ragnow era. The Lions remain squarely inside their championship window.

A $100 wager on Detroit at +1400 would return $1,400 in profit if the Lions lift the Lombardi Trophy in February 2027.

Super Bowl LXI (2027) Odds – DraftKings

Team Odds Team Odds Seattle Seahawks +950 Los Angeles Rams +950 Buffalo Bills +1100 Philadelphia Eagles +1300 New England Patriots +1300 Baltimore Ravens +1300 Green Bay Packers +1400 Detroit Lions +1400 Los Angeles Chargers +1500 Kansas City Chiefs +1500 San Francisco 49ers +1700 Houston Texans +1900 Denver Broncos +1900 Jacksonville Jaguars +2000 Chicago Bears +2500 Cincinnati Bengals +2800 Dallas Cowboys +3500 Tampa Bay Buccaneers +4000 Washington Commanders +6000 Pittsburgh Steelers +6000 Minnesota Vikings +6000 Indianapolis Colts +6000 New York Giants +7000 Atlanta Falcons +8000 Tennessee Titans +10000 New Orleans Saints +10000 Carolina Panthers +10000 Cleveland Browns +15000 New York Jets +20000 Las Vegas Raiders +20000 Miami Dolphins +25000 Arizona Cardinals +25000

Bottom Line

For a franchise that once lived at the very bottom of futures boards, seeing the Detroit Lions priced among the league’s true contenders is no longer surprising — it’s expected.

Vegas believes in Detroit.

The window is open.

And heading into 2027, the Lions are still very much in the Super Bowl conversation