Detroit Lions Super Bowl LXI Opening Odds Revealed

Super Bowl LX is officially in the books, with the Seattle Seahawks defeating the New England Patriots 29–13. While the confetti has barely settled, oddsmakers have already turned the page.

Thanks to DraftKings, we now have an early look at the Super Bowl LXI futures market for the 2026–27 NFL season, and more importantly, where the Detroit Lions stand heading into the next championship race.

Super Bowl LXI Details

  • Date: February 14, 2027
  • Location: SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California)
  • Broadcast: ESPN / ABC
  • Notes: Ninth Super Bowl in the Los Angeles area, second at SoFi Stadium

Detroit Lions Outlook

The Lions open at +1400, placing them firmly in the second tier of contenders. That puts Detroit alongside the Packers and just behind elite early favorites like the Seahawks, Rams, Bills, Eagles, Patriots, and Ravens.

In other words, Vegas still views Detroit as a legitimate Super Bowl threat, even as the roster transitions into the post–Frank Ragnow era. The Lions remain squarely inside their championship window.

A $100 wager on Detroit at +1400 would return $1,400 in profit if the Lions lift the Lombardi Trophy in February 2027.

Super Bowl LXI (2027) Odds – DraftKings

TeamOddsTeamOdds
Seattle Seahawks+950Los Angeles Rams+950
Buffalo Bills+1100Philadelphia Eagles+1300
New England Patriots+1300Baltimore Ravens+1300
Green Bay Packers+1400Detroit Lions+1400
Los Angeles Chargers+1500Kansas City Chiefs+1500
San Francisco 49ers+1700Houston Texans+1900
Denver Broncos+1900Jacksonville Jaguars+2000
Chicago Bears+2500Cincinnati Bengals+2800
Dallas Cowboys+3500Tampa Bay Buccaneers+4000
Washington Commanders+6000Pittsburgh Steelers+6000
Minnesota Vikings+6000Indianapolis Colts+6000
New York Giants+7000Atlanta Falcons+8000
Tennessee Titans+10000New Orleans Saints+10000
Carolina Panthers+10000Cleveland Browns+15000
New York Jets+20000Las Vegas Raiders+20000
Miami Dolphins+25000Arizona Cardinals+25000

Bottom Line

For a franchise that once lived at the very bottom of futures boards, seeing the Detroit Lions priced among the league’s true contenders is no longer surprising — it’s expected.

Vegas believes in Detroit.
The window is open.
And heading into 2027, the Lions are still very much in the Super Bowl conversation

Drafted with AI assistance, edited and fact-checked by DSN staff.

