Detroit Lions Super Bowl LXI Opening Odds Revealed

Super Bowl LX is officially in the books, with the Seattle Seahawks defeating the New England Patriots 29–13. While the confetti has barely settled, oddsmakers have already turned the page.
Thanks to DraftKings, we now have an early look at the Super Bowl LXI futures market for the 2026–27 NFL season, and more importantly, where the Detroit Lions stand heading into the next championship race.
Super Bowl LXI Details
- Date: February 14, 2027
- Location: SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California)
- Broadcast: ESPN / ABC
- Notes: Ninth Super Bowl in the Los Angeles area, second at SoFi Stadium
Detroit Lions Outlook
The Lions open at +1400, placing them firmly in the second tier of contenders. That puts Detroit alongside the Packers and just behind elite early favorites like the Seahawks, Rams, Bills, Eagles, Patriots, and Ravens.
In other words, Vegas still views Detroit as a legitimate Super Bowl threat, even as the roster transitions into the post–Frank Ragnow era. The Lions remain squarely inside their championship window.
A $100 wager on Detroit at +1400 would return $1,400 in profit if the Lions lift the Lombardi Trophy in February 2027.
Super Bowl LXI (2027) Odds – DraftKings
|Team
|Odds
|Team
|Odds
|Seattle Seahawks
|+950
|Los Angeles Rams
|+950
|Buffalo Bills
|+1100
|Philadelphia Eagles
|+1300
|New England Patriots
|+1300
|Baltimore Ravens
|+1300
|Green Bay Packers
|+1400
|Detroit Lions
|+1400
|Los Angeles Chargers
|+1500
|Kansas City Chiefs
|+1500
|San Francisco 49ers
|+1700
|Houston Texans
|+1900
|Denver Broncos
|+1900
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|+2000
|Chicago Bears
|+2500
|Cincinnati Bengals
|+2800
|Dallas Cowboys
|+3500
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|+4000
|Washington Commanders
|+6000
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|+6000
|Minnesota Vikings
|+6000
|Indianapolis Colts
|+6000
|New York Giants
|+7000
|Atlanta Falcons
|+8000
|Tennessee Titans
|+10000
|New Orleans Saints
|+10000
|Carolina Panthers
|+10000
|Cleveland Browns
|+15000
|New York Jets
|+20000
|Las Vegas Raiders
|+20000
|Miami Dolphins
|+25000
|Arizona Cardinals
|+25000
Bottom Line
For a franchise that once lived at the very bottom of futures boards, seeing the Detroit Lions priced among the league’s true contenders is no longer surprising — it’s expected.
Vegas believes in Detroit.
The window is open.
And heading into 2027, the Lions are still very much in the Super Bowl conversation