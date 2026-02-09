Streaker Runs on Field During Super Bowl LX [Video]

Super Bowl LX had its first truly bizarre moment in the fourth quarter.

With the Seattle Seahawks leading the New England Patriots 19–0, a streaker suddenly sprinted onto the field, briefly halting play. The individual, a man with his shirt off, didn’t make it very far before security tackled him and escorted him off the field.

Streaker at the Super Bowl! pic.twitter.com/aHIsTsaB32 — ad (@ad_trades01) February 9, 2026

The interruption didn’t last long, but the timing couldn’t have been stranger.

Just moments after the streaker was removed, the Patriots finally showed signs of life. Quarterback Drake Maye connected with Mack Hollins on a 35-yard touchdown pass, putting New England on the board for the first time all night.

After the extra point, Seattle’s lead was trimmed to 19–7, with 12:27 remaining in the game.

Whether coincidence or momentum-shifter, the sequence quickly went viral — and added another unforgettable chapter to Super Bowl LX lore.