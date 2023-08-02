Detroit Lions’ vet says Jameson Williams is already one of the best WRs in the NFL

Having spent recent days recovering from an injury alongside Marvin Jones and Jameson Williams, Detroit Lions defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson was full of praise for the latter. Even as he was limited to light running and individual drills, Gardner-Johnson hailed Williams, who missed practice due to a hamstring injury, as “one of the best receivers in the game right now.”

“I ain’t going to lie, I’m ready for him to play,” Gardner-Johnson said. “I don’t know about y’all, but he’s one of the best receivers in the game right now. You got to give him his flowers, and if you don’t, we’ll see when he gets off what he got — God forbid what happens but that’s his situation, not talking about it. But working out with him every day, Jamo’s ready. Don’t worry about it. He ready.”

Gardner-Johnson: “I'm Always at Practice”

Gardner-Johnson stated that even though he wasn't actively participating in drills, his presence at the practices and walkthroughs keeps him in tune with his teammates.

“I’m mentally in practice,” Gardner-Johnson said. “I don’t think you understand what type of guy you got here. I ain’t miss nothing. I didn’t miss a practice, I didn’t miss a rep, I’m still out there. My teammates still see me. One thing people got to understand, this game of football, sometimes it ain’t about being the best physically, as long as you got to be the best mentally. So as long as my teammates know I’m out there helping them, coaching them, I don’t really care about what you say about ‘be back at practice.' I’m always at practice.”

