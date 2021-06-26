Detroit Lions win Super Bowl Pure Michigan spoof [NSFW Video]

Sharing is caring!

If you happen to be a fan of the Pure Michigan spoof videos and a fan of the Detroit Lions, you are in for a treat.

As we all know, the Lions have never won a Super Bowl. Heck, they have never even played in a Super Bowl. Let’s be honest, other than the 1991 season when they were destroyed 41-10 by the Washington Redskins, the Lions have not even sniffed a Super Bowl.

Yet, Lions fans continue to support their team, year, after year, after year. Call it the Honolulu blue Kool-Aid, call it pure craziness, or call it HOPE, whatever the reason, when a new season is about to kickoff, there is always the belief THIS could finally be the year OUR team gets to the promised land.

Enjoy the video!

NOTE: There is some NSFW language in this video so keep the volume low!

<noscript><iframe loading="lazy" title="Pure Michigan: Lions Win Super Bowl" width="990" height="557" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/N7vlNtj5AEs?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>