NBA Announces Major Decision on Cade Cunningham

The NBA just made it official.

Cade Cunningham’s historic season is still very much in play.

Cade Cunningham ruled eligible for NBA awards

In a joint decision between the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association, Cunningham has been ruled eligible for all major end-of-season awards for the 2025-26 campaign.

The ruling comes despite Cunningham falling short of the standard 65-game threshold after appearing in 63 games this season.

Under normal circumstances, that would have disqualified him.

This wasn’t a normal case.

Extraordinary circumstances made the difference

Cunningham missed time earlier this year due to a serious medical issue, including a collapsed lung diagnosed in March.

The league determined that his situation qualified under the “extraordinary circumstances” clause within the collective bargaining agreement.

That designation allowed Cunningham to remain eligible for awards, despite not meeting the usual requirements.

It’s a significant development, especially given the season he put together.

A season worthy of recognition

Cunningham did more than just return from adversity.

He led the Detroit Pistons to the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, transforming the team into one of the league’s most dangerous contenders.

His impact was clear from start to finish.

Leadership, production, and consistency defined his season, and without him, Detroit is not in this position.

Now, those contributions will be fully recognized when award voting is finalized.

What this means for the award races

With eligibility confirmed, Cunningham is firmly in the mix for multiple honors, including All-NBA teams and MVP consideration.

Had he been ruled ineligible, it would have significantly altered the landscape of the league’s postseason awards.

Instead, voters will have the opportunity to evaluate his full body of work.

The bottom line

Cade Cunningham’s season will not come with an asterisk.

The NBA made sure of that.

After leading the Pistons to the top of the East and overcoming a serious health setback, Cunningham remains eligible for the honors his play has earned.

Now, it’s up to the voters.