Detroit Red Wings’ Justin Abdelkader incites insane line brawl against Lightning (VIDEO)

The Detroit Red Wings had their hands full with the Tampa Bay Lightning during the 2016 Stanley Cup Playoffs, ultimately bowing out to their Atlantic Division foes in just five games in the opening round of the annual hockey tournament.

However, the team didn’t go quietly – most notably thanks to a line brawl initiated by former Michigan State Spartans forward Justin Abdelkader. With less than 60 seconds remaining in regulation, Abdelkader landed several punches to Tampa Bay’s Mike Blunden – who eventually needed nine stitches to repair the damage.

After the dust settled, 14 penalties were handed out – including a fighting major and game misconduct to Abdelkader.