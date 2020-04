Pavel Datsyuk will be remembered for a lot of things during his time with the Detroit Red Wings, but chances are his fighting abilities will not be one of the first things that come to mind. That being said, on October 10th, 2010, Datsyuk showed he is not afraid to mix it up a little bit as you will see in the video below. Watch as Datsyuk holds his own in a back and forth with Corey Perry before finally taking him to the ice.

We miss you Pavel!