Detroit Tigers Demote Alex Lange Following Lashing By A.J. Hinch

Detroit Tigers Demote Alex Lange: A.J. Hinch Explains Why It Happened

The Detroit Tigers have made a significant move in their bullpen following a memorable mound visit from manager A.J. Hinch to pitcher Alex Lange during Wednesday’s 8-3 loss to the Kansas City Royals. The day after a tense in-game exchange, the Tigers announced that Lange has been optioned to Triple-A Toledo, with right-hander Mason Englert being recalled to take his spot.

The Tigers have announced the following roster moves:

• Optioned RHP Alex Lange to Triple A Toledo

• Recalled RHP Mason Englert from Triple A Toledo — Tigers PR (@DetroitTigersPR) May 23, 2024

Incident Leading to Demotion

During the game, Hinch approached Lange on the mound not to make a pitching change, but to address Lange’s behavior. Following a two-run double hit by Royals’ Bobby Witt Jr., Lange exhibited visible frustration, leading to a rare public reprimand from Hinch. This scene, captured on cameras, displayed Hinch delivering a stern lecture to Lange, which was unusual for the normally composed manager.

Official Statement and Reasoning

Addressing the media on Thursday, Hinch was quick to clarify that the decision to send Lange down was not a direct response to the previous day’s incident. Instead, he emphasized that the move was based on overall performance and the need for Lange to improve his control and execution.

“We’ve talked in recent weeks, or actually for the entirety of his major league career, about strike-throwing and execution,” Hinch said. “He’s going to be a really good reliever. He is a good reliever. He’s escaped some situations because of the elite stuff that he can feature. But the execution fell short time after time.”

Lange has struggled with control this season, walking 17 batters in just 18 2/3 innings pitched. Hinch expressed confidence in Lange’s abilities but underscored the necessity for him to work on these issues in a less pressured environment like Toledo.

“He worked really hard on his fastball in the offseason to be able to execute it a little better,” Hinch said. “We still have to figure out the sequencing with it. He’s a heavy curveball usage guy, and even that pitch has changed a little bit in the last month or so it hasn’t been as effective. The shape of it is a little bit different. So I think his confidence level in attacking the strike zone has waned a little bit.”

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

Managerial Intervention: Detroit Tigers’ manager A.J. Hinch publicly reprimanded pitcher Alex Lange on the mound for his emotional reaction during a game, an unusual action for Hinch, known for his composed demeanor. Roster Move: Following the incident, the Tigers demoted Alex Lange to Triple-A Toledo, citing the need for him to improve his control and execution, while Mason Englert was recalled from Toledo to replace him. Performance Issues: Lange’s performance issues, particularly his high walk rate (17 walks in 18 2/3 innings), were highlighted as reasons for his demotion, emphasizing the Tigers’ focus on discipline and execution in high-pressure situations.

Implications for the Tigers

The decision to demote Lange reflects a broader strategy by the Tigers to ensure their pitchers can perform under pressure and maintain composure, qualities that are vital for late-game situations. By sending Lange to Toledo, the Tigers aim to provide him with the opportunity to refine his skills and return to the major league roster ready to contribute effectively.

This move also brings Mason Englert to the forefront, a young pitcher who will now have a chance to prove himself in the big leagues. The Tigers’ management is clearly focused on building a bullpen that not only possesses talent but also the mental fortitude to handle the challenges of major league baseball.

As the season progresses, it will be interesting to see how this adjustment affects the team dynamics and whether Lange can make the necessary improvements to return and contribute to the Tigers’ bullpen.