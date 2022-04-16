in Detroit Tigers

Detroit Tigers lose SP Matt Manning to injury

When it rains, it pours

UPDATE:

According to the Detroit Tigers, SP Matt Manning left Saturday’s game against the Kansas City Royals with right shoulder discomfort.

INITIAL REPORT:

Welp, the injury bug continues to wreak havoc in the Detroit Tigers starting rotation as Matt Manning had to leave Saturday’s game against the Kansas City Royals.

According to Chris McCosky, television cameras apparently caught Tigers manager A.J. Hinch gesturing to the upper arm area regarding Manning’s injury.

This is bad news for the Tigers as SP Casey Mize was placed on the injured list on Friday.

