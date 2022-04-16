Detroit Tigers lose SP Matt Manning to injury

UPDATE:

According to the Detroit Tigers, SP Matt Manning left Saturday’s game against the Kansas City Royals with right shoulder discomfort.

Matt Manning left today's game with right shoulder discomfort. — Tigers PR (@DetroitTigersPR) April 16, 2022

INITIAL REPORT:

Welp, the injury bug continues to wreak havoc in the Detroit Tigers starting rotation as Matt Manning had to leave Saturday’s game against the Kansas City Royals.

Matt Manning is coming out of the game after two innings. Hopefully we will get a report from the dugout. Drew Hutchison in — Chris McCosky (@cmccosky) April 16, 2022

According to Chris McCosky, television cameras apparently caught Tigers manager A.J. Hinch gesturing to the upper arm area regarding Manning’s injury.

Let's get this right. Television cameras caught Chris Fetter and AJ Hinch discussing Manning's apparent injury. They appear to be pointing to the upper arm area. No official word from the dugout yet — Chris McCosky (@cmccosky) April 16, 2022

This is bad news for the Tigers as SP Casey Mize was placed on the injured list on Friday.

