Detroit Tigers lost their shirt in 2022

According to Forbes' annual ranking of franchise values, the Detroit Tigers are currently worth $1.45 billion, which is only 21st among the 30 teams in the league. Moreover, the Tigers' value increased by just 4 percent from a year ago, in contrast to the average increase of 12 percent for MLB teams. Forbes also estimates that the Tigers lost $29.5 million in 2022, ranking fifth in the league in losses. This disappointing performance may impact the team's future operations and financial prospects.

Why it Matters for the Detroit Tigers

After cutting payroll for years, the Tigers' owner Chris Ilitch allowed former general manager Al Avila to open up the team's pocketbook on a couple of top free agents as they signed SS Javier Baez and SP Eduardo Rodriguez, but both players underperformed. Now under new team president Scott Harris, the Tigers have taken a more conservative approach in the offseason as the team's payroll is currently in the bottom third of Major League Baseball.

