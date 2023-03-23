Merch
Got a tip? Email Us
Search
Tigers News Reports

Detroit Tigers lost their shirt in 2022

By W.G. Brady
2
0

Inside the Article:

According to Forbes' annual ranking of franchise values, the Detroit Tigers are currently worth $1.45 billion, which is only 21st among the 30 teams in the league. Moreover, the Tigers' value increased by just 4 percent from a year ago, in contrast to the average increase of 12 percent for MLB teams. Forbes also estimates that the Tigers lost $29.5 million in 2022, ranking fifth in the league in losses. This disappointing performance may impact the team's future operations and financial prospects.

Chris Ilitch Detroit Tigers

Key Points:

  • The Detroit Tigers' value is worth $1.45 billion, ranking 21st among 30 Major League Baseball teams.
  • The team's value only grew by 4 percent from a year ago, compared to the average of 12 percent for other MLB teams.
  • Forbes estimates that the Tigers lost $29.5 million in 2022, making them one of the five teams with the highest losses in the league.
  • The New York Yankees top Forbes' list with a valuation of $7.1 billion, while the Miami Marlins are valued at $1 billion.
  • The Tigers' parent company, Diamond Sports Group, recently filed for bankruptcy.
  • The Tigers signed only two major-league free agents this winter — pitchers Matthew Boyd and Michael Lorenzen — for about $10 million apiece.

Why it Matters for the Detroit Tigers

After cutting payroll for years, the Tigers' owner Chris Ilitch allowed former general manager Al Avila to open up the team's pocketbook on a couple of top free agents as they signed SS Javier Baez and SP Eduardo Rodriguez, but both players underperformed. Now under new team president Scott Harris, the Tigers have taken a more conservative approach in the offseason as the team's payroll is currently in the bottom third of Major League Baseball.

Valuation By the Numbers

  • Detroit Tigers' current valuation: $1.45 billion
  • Valuation ranking among MLB teams: 21st out of 30
  • Valuation growth from last year: 4 percent
  • Average valuation growth for MLB teams: 12 percent
  • Estimated losses for the Detroit Tigers in 2022: $29.5 million
- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement MGID -
Previous article
Michigan G Jett Howard makes decision for 2023-24
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

Latest News

U of MW.G. Brady -

Michigan G Jett Howard makes decision for 2023-24

According to a report from ESPN, Michigan freshman Jett Howard has already made up his mind for next season.
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

- Advertisement -

Disclaimer: This page may contain affiliate links. If you choose to make a purchase after clicking a link, I may receive a commission at no additional cost to you. Thank you for your support!

Subscribe

To get email updates from Today News.

© Fan Driven Media LLC.