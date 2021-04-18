Detroit Tigers release pitching rotation for upcoming series vs. Pirates

Sharing is caring!

Things haven’t gone according to plan for the Detroit Tigers in their series against the Oakland Athletics, which will wrap up this afternoon.

The Tigers have dropped the first three games and will be looking to salvage what’s left of the series when they send Matthew Boyd to the mound for today’s matchup, which begins at 4:07 PM EST.

And speaking of pitching, the Tigers have released their anticipated starting rotation for their upcoming schedule next week, starting with a three-game set against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Michael Fulmer will take the mound for Tuesday’s game, followed by Spencer Turnbull and Jose Urena, respectively.

Tigers rotation next week vs. Pirates:

Tuesday: Michael Fulmer

Wednesday: Spencer Turnbull

Thursday: Jose Urena Tarik Skubal will pitch somewhere in Pirates series. "It's a long-term view and a long-term plan for trying to get these guys through the season," A.J. Hinch said. — Jason Beck (@beckjason) April 18, 2021

Tuesday’s game will get underway from Comerica Park on Tuesday starting at 6:40 PM EST.