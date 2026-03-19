Detroit Tigers Send 5 Players Packing as Final Roster Decisions Loom

The Detroit Tigers continue to trim their roster as Opening Day gets closer, making another round of cuts on Wednesday.

According to Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press, the Tigers reassigned five players to minor-league camp as part of their latest roster moves in spring training.

Players Reassigned

Detroit sent the following players to minor-league camp:

Scott Effross (RHP)

Jack Little (RHP)

Tanner Rainey (RHP)

Konnor Pilkington (LHP)

Corey Julks (OF)

All five players were minor-league signees and are expected to begin the season with Triple-A Toledo.

Where the Roster Stands

Following this latest round of cuts:

40 players remain in MLB camp

3 additional players are on the 60-day injured list

Just 8 days remain until Opening Day (March 26)

What It Means

At this stage of camp, these moves are less about surprises and more about finalizing depth and roles.

The bullpen competition is tightening, especially with multiple right-handed relievers being reassigned

Konnor Pilkington’s move clears another left-handed option, signaling Detroit may already have a clearer picture of its bullpen mix

Corey Julks adds experienced depth at Triple-A, giving the Tigers flexibility if injuries arise early in the season

With just over a week to go, the Tigers are zeroing in on their final 26-man roster, and every move from here on out carries a little more weight.

Detroit’s roster picture is coming into focus, and the countdown to Opening Day is officially on.