Detroit Tigers Sign Max Burt

The Detroit Tigers have added middle-infield depth by signing second baseman Max Burt to a minor-league contract, according to Tigers Torkmoil.

Burt, 26, spent the 2025 season in the New York Yankees organization, splitting time between Double-A and Triple-A. Across 202 at-bats, he posted a slash line of .223/.296/.297, good for a .593 OPS, while drawing 14 walks.

Following the signing, Burt has been assigned to Double-A Erie, where he will look to reset offensively and provide organizational depth in the middle infield.

While the numbers from last season don’t jump off the page, the Tigers continue to quietly stockpile controllable depth at the upper levels of the system as spring training roster decisions come into focus.