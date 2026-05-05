Former Lions DT D.J. Reader Finds New Home

A familiar name is officially off the board.

Former Detroit Lions defensive tackle D.J. Reader is finalizing a deal with the New York Giants, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport. The move gives New York a proven veteran presence in the middle of its defensive line.

Giants add veteran help on defensive front

Rapoport reported that the Giants and Reader had been building toward a deal following a recent visit.

“The #Giants are finalizing a deal for veteran former #Lions DT DJ Reader, per me and @MikeGarafolo, lending them a large veteran presence,” Rapoport posted. “Reader recently visited the team and they kept talking. With the trade of Dexter Lawrence, some significant defensive help.”

With the departure of Lawrence, the Giants had a clear need along the interior. Reader fills that void with experience and physicality.

Contract details revealed

Shortly after the initial report, Rapoport followed up with financial details of the agreement.

“In all: 2 years, $12.5M base with up to $15.5M with reachable incentives.”

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo added further context to the deal structure.

“D.J. Reader will earn $6.25 million this season if he plays 17 games, source says. Good deal for him and good value for the #Giants at this point on the calendar.”

The contract reflects a balance between upside for Reader and flexibility for the Giants.

What it means moving forward

Reader now joins a Giants defense looking to retool after a major change in personnel. His ability to anchor against the run and contribute as an interior pass rusher should make him an immediate factor.

For the Lions, it marks the departure of a respected veteran who played a key role in the trenches.

For New York, it is a move aimed at stability and production.

And for Reader, it is the next chapter in a career that continues to command attention across the league.