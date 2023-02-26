Don Shane’s most memorable Detroit sports moments [Videos]

Inside the Article:
Earlier today, the very unfortunate news broke that longtime Detroit sportscaster Don Shane has passed away at the age of 70. After seeing the news that Shane had passed, I was very sad. Not only because I grew up watching Shane cover Detroit sports for Channel 7 WXYZ, but also because of how he treated me personally when I was a ball boy for the Detroit Lions. At the time, I was just 19 years old or so, and on multiple occasions, Shane took his time to chit-chat with me about what it was like to cover sports for a living. When I found out this morning that Don has moved on to a better place, I went to YouTube to watch some of his most memorable moments. Here are some of the videos I came across, and it would be worth your time to check them out.