Dopey Aaron Rodgers throws shade at Detroit Lions

Rodgers took a little shot at the Lions following the game

Aaron Rodgers and the Packers have a 9% chance of making the NFL Playoffs

Aaron Rodgers just does not understand that his time of having success in the NFL is OVER!!! Yet, Rodgers continues to look dopey and cocky at the same time, and he did so again on Monday night as he threw a bit of shade at the Detroit Lions. Following their win over the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football, the Green Bay Packers now sit at 6-8 on the season, and their chances of making the 2022 NFL Playoffs are now at 8%, according to FiveThirtyEight.

What did Aaron Rodgers say about the Detroit Lions?

Following the Packers’ win on Monday Night Football, Rodgers proved once again that the Lions are living rent-free in his head.

When reminded that in order to make the playoffs, the Packers would have to win out, and get some help

Featured Videos



Reporter: “All three opponents over .500, how do you like your chances?”

Rodgers: “Well, one of them is at .500 right now,” Rodgers said with a grin.

Aaron Rodgers taking another shot at the Lions. Good. He’ll get his chance to bury them last game of the season. We’ll see. pic.twitter.com/y1sHvoxvyS — Henry L. Racicot (@HLRacicot) December 20, 2022

Of course, Rodgers is talking about the 7-7 Lions, who the Packers will host in the final week of the regular season.

If the Packers win out, they still only have a 68% chance of making the NFL Playoffs. If they lose in Week 16 at the Miami Dolphins, those chances drop to just 1%, virtually eliminating them from contention.

Nation, how fun is it going to be to watch the Lions stomp the Packers in the final week of the season?