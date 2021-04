Sharing is caring!

It happened on February 16, 1991. A bench-clearing brawl ensued at Joe Louis Arena between the Michigan Wolverines and Michigan State Spartans.

Benches cleared, multiple fights scattered throughout, and even the goalies duked it out at the end of the first period. A total of 39 penalty minutes were handed out. Michigan State went on to win the game 6-2. Here are highlights from that brawl.