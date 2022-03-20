How to watch and stream No. 7 Michigan State vs. No. 2 Duke (Prediction included)

On Sunday, No. 7 Michigan State will take on No. 2 Duke with a spot in the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament Sweet Sixteen on the line.

Here is all of the info you need to watch and stream today’s game.

Game: No. 7 Michigan State 23-12 vs. No. 2 Duke 29-6

When: Sunday – 5:15 p.m. ET

Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena – Greenville, South Carolina

TV: CBS

Streaming: CBS Sports App

Odds: Duke -6.5, O/U 145

PREDICTION:

Duke’s Coach K has absolutely dominated Michigan State’s Tom Izzo over the years but the Spartans have gotten the best of the Blue Devils in two of their past three matchups.

There is no question about it that Duke is the more talented basketball team as they have five players who will be selected in the 2022 NBA Draft.

That being said, I believe Izzo will have his boys ready for this one and they will keep it close until Duke finally pulls it out in the end.

DUKE 76

MICHIGAN STATE 70