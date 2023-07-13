Merch
Got a tip? Email Us
Search
Tigers News Reports

Jake Marisnick turns down contract with Detroit Tigers, lands with Los Angeles Dodgers

By Paul Tyler
150
0

The Detroit Tigers made the decision to DFA outfielder Jake Marisnick on Sunday following their 4-3 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. He's since cleared waivers and will be signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers after turning down a minor-league offer from Detroit.

Jake Marisnick Detroit Tigers

Jake Marisnick was DFA'd after a brief time in Detroit

Having formerly played with Detroit's American League Central division rival Chicago White Sox, Marisnick was traded to Detroit in May in exchange for cash considerations. He was then elevated to the main roster following the injury to Riley Greene, a stress fracture in his fibula. 

In 71 at-bats, Marisnick hit two home runs with 10 RBI and a .225 batting average.

He's now signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers

After clearing waivers, Marisnick has found a new opportunity in the Majors and will have a realistic chance to be part of a championship-winning team, as he is signing with the Dodgers who are atop the National League West division with a 51-38 record. He had previously turned down an opportunity to stay within the Tigers organization.

Key Points

  • Jake Marisnick was in his first year with the Tigers after being acquired from the White Sox
  • He was DFA'd by Detroit after 71 at-bats
  • He cleared waivers and has now signed with the Dodgers

Bottom Line

Adding Marisnick now gives the Dodgers another right-handed bat in the lineup, but they'll need to make a corresponding move to make him fit on the roster.

We wish Marisnick the best of luck with the Dodgers and hope he can help them chase yet another World Series title.

Previous article
Detroit Pistons: Best and Worst Takeaways From Summer League So Far
Next article
Scott Harris explains why he still believes in Javier Baez

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest News

Tigers News ReportsW.G. Brady -

Scott Harris explains why he still believes in Javier Baez

Spencer Torkelson and Javier Baez have not been producing how the Detroit Tigers hoped the would in 2023, but Scott Harris still believes in both of them.

More Articles Like This

Disclaimer: This page may contain affiliate links. If you choose to make a purchase after clicking a link, I may receive a commission at no additional cost to you. Thank you for your support!

© Fan Driven Media LLC.