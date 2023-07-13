Jake Marisnick turns down contract with Detroit Tigers, lands with Los Angeles Dodgers

The Detroit Tigers made the decision to DFA outfielder Jake Marisnick on Sunday following their 4-3 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. He's since cleared waivers and will be signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers after turning down a minor-league offer from Detroit.

Having formerly played with Detroit's American League Central division rival Chicago White Sox, Marisnick was traded to Detroit in May in exchange for cash considerations. He was then elevated to the main roster following the injury to Riley Greene, a stress fracture in his fibula.

In 71 at-bats, Marisnick hit two home runs with 10 RBI and a .225 batting average.

He's now signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers

After clearing waivers, Marisnick has found a new opportunity in the Majors and will have a realistic chance to be part of a championship-winning team, as he is signing with the Dodgers who are atop the National League West division with a 51-38 record. He had previously turned down an opportunity to stay within the Tigers organization.

Dodgers are signing outfielder Jake Marisnick to a big league deal, source confirms to The Athletic. @thevandalorian was on it.



Gives the Dodgers a right-handed bat. — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) July 13, 2023

Source: Jake Marisnick is signing a major-league contract with the Dodgers. The outfielder declined a minor-league assignment with the Tigers and elected free agency. — Kenny Van Doren (@thevandalorian) July 13, 2023

Adding Marisnick now gives the Dodgers another right-handed bat in the lineup, but they'll need to make a corresponding move to make him fit on the roster.

We wish Marisnick the best of luck with the Dodgers and hope he can help them chase yet another World Series title.