James Houston, the second-year linebacker for the Detroit Lions, ended the 2022 season on a high note, recording an impressive 8 sacks in seven games. With such a remarkable performance under his belt, Houston is setting his sights on doubling that sack total for the upcoming season. However, uncertainty surrounds his role within the team. Houston expressed his desire to get on the field and contribute but admitted to being unsure of what his specific role would be.

James Houston gives candid answer about usage with Detroit Lions

In an interview with Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, Houston shared his perspective, stating that, similar to last year, the team seems unsure about where to position him.

“For me, I’ve got to get on the field. I don’t know what that looks like, but I got to figure something out,” Houston told Birkett. “Just like last year, it was just like they didn’t really know where to put me. I feel like it’s kind of similar, the same way.

“They don’t really know where to put me, and so I’m kind of that guy, hopefully I can be a chess piece and not too much of a liability, I guess, where I really can only play one position, where you can move me in different ways and put me on the field. So that’s really my goal, to get the team to be able to trust me enough to get to that point.”

Alongside his impressive sack count, Houston also amassed 12 combined tackles, including 7 tackles for loss, 11 quarterback hits, 1 forced fumble, and 1 fumble recovery during the 2022 season. With his talent and potential as a pass-rushing specialist, Houston could potentially earn double-digit sacks and even contend for a Pro Bowl nomination, solidifying his ability to disrupt opposing quarterbacks.

Bottom Line – Houston's Versatility Could Be Key

James Houston's story is a testament to the challenges and aspirations faced by young players in the NFL. With an impressive sack count and a drive to double his performance, Houston is poised to make a significant impact for the Detroit Lions in 2023. It will certainly be interesting to see how the Lions use Houston in 2023.