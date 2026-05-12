J.B. Bickerstaff Sends Strong Message About Jalen Duren Amid Pistons Playoff Struggles

Jalen Duren’s playoff struggles have become impossible to ignore, but Detroit Pistons head coach J.B. Bickerstaff made one thing crystal clear after Monday night’s loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

He is not giving up on his young center.

Following Detroit’s 112-103 Game 4 loss, Bickerstaff delivered an honest and revealing response when asked about sticking with Duren despite strong play from backup big man Paul Reed.

And in many ways, his comments said everything about the culture the Pistons have built this season.

J.B. Bickerstaff explains why Pistons still believe in Jalen Duren

Duren has not looked like himself throughout much of the postseason.

The 22-year-old averaged 19.5 points and 10.5 rebounds during the regular season while earning the first All-Star selection of his career. In the playoffs, however, his production and consistency have dipped significantly.

Meanwhile, Paul Reed provided a spark in both Game 3 and Game 4 against Cleveland, earning extended opportunities after bringing energy, rebounding, and offensive production off the bench.

Even so, Bickerstaff made it clear that trust matters.

“You gotta give guys confidence, you gotta give them belief,” Bickerstaff said as quoted by 97.1 The Ticket. “He’s accomplished a lot for us, he’s done a lot of things.”

That belief is not blind loyalty.

Bickerstaff also acknowledged that minutes still need to be earned.

“I still believe that nothing is just given. Things still need to be earned,” he explained. “Again, that’s why P-Reed got the minutes, he earned them. I thought he deserved them.”

Pistons coach refuses to abandon struggling star

The most telling part of Bickerstaff’s comments came when discussing why he continued going back to Duren late in games.

“And then you give JD a chance to go back out there and do the things we know he’s capable of,” Bickerstaff said. “You don’t just give up on guys when they’re having a hard time.”

That quote perfectly captures the balancing act Detroit is facing right now.

The Pistons are trying to win a playoff series while also continuing the development of one of their cornerstone players. Benching Duren completely might create short-term benefits, but Bickerstaff clearly believes confidence and trust are critical for the long-term growth of the young center.

And according to the head coach, that mindset extends throughout the entire locker room.

“That’s why our guys genuinely care for one another, they support one another, and we’ll fight through and figure it out together,” Bickerstaff added.

Despite the struggles, Bickerstaff remains convinced Duren can still impact the series in major ways.

His message to the young center has been simple.

“Physically, he can dominate a game, whether it’s rebounding, defending, running the floor,” Bickerstaff said. “Put your emphasis and focus on those things and then the rest of the game will come to you.”

That may ultimately be the key for Detroit moving forward.

When Duren plays with force and energy, he changes the complexion of games. The challenge has been maintaining that impact consistently against Cleveland’s frontcourt and physical defensive style.

Pistons facing critical stretch against Cavaliers

The series now shifts into dangerous territory for Detroit.

What once looked like a confident playoff run has suddenly become a grind, and the Pistons need their core players to respond. Reed has unquestionably earned more opportunities, but Bickerstaff’s comments make it clear the organization still views Duren as a foundational piece.

Now the question becomes whether Duren can rediscover the aggressive version of himself that dominated throughout the regular season.

Because if he can, the entire series could shift again.