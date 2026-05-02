Justin Verlander Frustrated As He Continues To Deal With Injury

The Detroit Tigers are still waiting on Justin Verlander, and the latest update suggests that return is not coming anytime soon.

Manager A.J. Hinch indicated that Verlander is not yet symptom-free as he works back from left hip inflammation, delaying any plans for a rehab assignment. While there are signs of progress, the veteran right-hander is not close to game action.

“We’re really just trying to get through the bullpens without symptoms,” Hinch said before Friday’s game. “The hope is that he’s able to add more and more every session. He’s been able to do that slowly… If people are wondering about him, he’s pretty frustrated that it’s not going faster and doing his best.”

Verlander continues to deal with soreness in his hip, which has kept him sidelined throughout April. Until that discomfort fully subsides, the Tigers will not clear him to begin pitching in rehab games.

He is expected to throw another bullpen session in the coming days, a step that signals improvement but not necessarily an imminent return. The organization appears committed to taking a cautious approach with the 43 year old.

What This Means for the Tigers Rotation

The absence of Verlander leaves a noticeable gap in Detroit’s rotation. Even at this stage of his career, he remains a key presence both on the mound and in the clubhouse.

Without a firm timetable, the Tigers will need to continue relying on their current starters while monitoring Verlander’s progress closely. His eventual return could provide a significant boost, but for now, patience remains the priority.

At this point, there is still no defined timeline for when Verlander will rejoin the Tigers. The focus remains on eliminating the soreness and building back strength before taking the next step.

For Detroit, the Justin Verlander injury update is a reminder that recovery can be unpredictable, especially with a veteran pitcher managing a lingering issue.