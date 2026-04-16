A.J. Hinch Gives Honest Take on Justin Verlander’s Status

The Detroit Tigers aren’t dealing with a worsening situation when it comes to Justin Verlander.

They’re just not getting the progress they need, either.

Verlander remains in a holding pattern as he works back from left hip inflammation, with his return still to be determined despite being eligible to come off the injured list.

Return Timeline Remains Unclear

There had been a possibility Verlander could rejoin the rotation this weekend in Boston. That won’t happen.

Manager A.J. Hinch confirmed the veteran right-hander will travel with the team to continue his work but will not be activated.

It’s a cautious decision, but not a surprising one given the latest update.

Latest Bullpen Session Offers Mixed Results

Verlander completed a bullpen session earlier this week, but it didn’t provide the clarity the Tigers were hoping for.

“I’ll try to characterize it accurately,” “I think he’s doing OK. I don’t think he’s necessarily taking a step forward, and he hasn’t taken a step back.”

In other words, steady—but not ready.

Still Searching for That Next Step

The session fell short of expectations for both Verlander and the organization, even if it didn’t raise any red flags.

“It wasn’t quite to the level that he wanted or that we wanted,” Hinch said.

For a pitcher who relies heavily on feel and precision, that missing edge is enough to delay a return.

Day-by-Day Approach Continues

For now, the Tigers are choosing patience over urgency.

“We’re going to take it day-by-day,” Hinch said.

That approach reflects both Verlander’s age and the timing of the season. There’s little incentive to push in April if it risks something more serious down the line.

A Waiting Game for Detroit

The Tigers will continue forward without one of their most experienced arms, at least for the time being.

Verlander isn’t regressing. But until he shows clear progress, he won’t be back on the mound in a game setting.

For now, Detroit waits—and watches—for that next step forward.