Kelly Stafford returns to Michigan, says she will ‘miss the hell outta this place’

When the 2021 NFL regular season kicks off, Matthew Stafford will be wearing a different jersey (and possibly a new number) as he has been traded from the Detroit Lions to the Los Angeles Rams.

For the 12 years that Stafford and his wife Kelly lived in Michigan, they were an absolute blessing. They were always willing to help out when people needed help and there is no question about it that they will be missed in the community.

Though the Staffords love California and they will be very happy in their new home (technically, they already owned a home there before the trade), they will miss Michigan.

On Wednesday night, Kelly and Matthew returned to Detroit from Los Angeles and even though it was cold, Kelly said she will “miss the hell outta this place.”