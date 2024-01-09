Kelly Stafford shares what Matthew Stafford texted her about returning to Detroit for the playoffs

Matthew Stafford‘s return to Detroit as the quarterback of the Los Angeles Rams for a playoff face-off against the Detroit Lions is shaping up to be an exhilarating encounter. This Sunday's Wild Card Round at Ford Field holds a special significance, not just because it's the Lions' first-ever playoff game at their home ground, but also because it marks Stafford's first appearance on the field he once played on since his trade to the Rams post the 2020 season.

What Did Matthew Stafford Text?

Kelly Stafford, Matthew's wife, shared on her podcast the immediate reaction of Stafford upon learning that the Rams would be pitted against the Lions in the playoffs. Her account sheds light on Stafford's excitement and readiness for this unique matchup. She described how the situation felt almost surreal, a “once in a lifetime” scenario where Stafford's first playoff game against his former team is laced with high stakes – a win-or-go-home situation.

According to Kelly, Stafford's first message to her after the game was a simple yet powerful expression of his eagerness: “Let’s [expletive] go.”

“If you really think about it, it’s kind of crazy,” Kelly Stafford said. “I’m telling myself to enjoy it, because what was the likelihood that this scenario was gonna happen, that our first game back in Detroit would be a playoff game. You win or you’re out. This is a once in a lifetime feeling, so enjoy it. And you know, his first text to me after this game, ‘Let’s [expletive] go.’ That’s what he texted me. Like, he’s excited, he’s ready to go back.”

The Bottom Line – A Memorable Clash Awaits

As the Detroit Lions and the Los Angeles Rams prepare for their Wild Card showdown, the spotlight is as much on the field as it is on Stafford's return. His first text message to Kelly, brimming with anticipation and fighting spirit, sets the tone for what promises to be an unforgettable playoff game. This isn't just about winning or losing; it's about cherishing a once-in-a-lifetime moment in a career marked by resilience and passion. As fans and players gear up for this historic encounter, the emotional undertones add a unique flavor to the anticipation of this playoff battle.