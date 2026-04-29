Detroit Lions Sign Joe Bachie

The Detroit Lions continue to add competition to their roster, signing linebacker Joe Bachie as they shape the back end of their defense heading into training camp.

This isn’t a move that guarantees anything.

If Bachie is going to stick, he’s going to have to earn it.

A veteran fighting for his spot

Bachie, 28, enters Detroit as a depth option who will need to compete for a role in a crowded linebacker room.

, he has appeared in 66 games, totaling:

77 tackles (38 solo)

2 passes defended

7 starts

He split time during the 2025 season between Indianapolis and Tennessee, appearing in 15 games and making five starts along the way.

That experience helps, but it doesn’t guarantee a roster spot.

What he brings to the table

Bachie has built his career on versatility and effort.

He’s shown he can:

Step in defensively when needed

Contribute on special teams

Provide veteran depth across multiple linebacker spots

That profile gives him a chance, especially in camp settings where reliability matters.

But nothing will be handed to him

The reality is simple.

If Bachie wants to make this team, he’ll need to outperform other depth options and carve out a role—most likely on special teams.

Head coach Dan Campbell has made it clear over the years that roster spots at the bottom are earned through competition, not reputation.

Local ties and fit

A former standout at Michigan State Spartans football, Bachie brings a physical, no-nonsense style that aligns with Detroit’s identity.

At 6-foot-2 and 235 pounds, he fits the mold.

Now he just has to prove he belongs.

The bottom line

Joe Bachie gives the Lions another experienced option at linebacker.

But make no mistake—this is a prove-it opportunity.

Training camp will decide whether he sticks.

And in Detroit, that’s exactly how they like it.