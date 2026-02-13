Detroit Lions Take Dead Cap Hit as Two Veteran Contracts Void

The Detroit Lions officially saw the contracts of defensive tackle D.J. Reader and linebacker Alex Anzalone void on Thursday, according to Spotrac, leaving behind $4,929,000 in dead cap for the 2026 season.

Both veterans are 31 years old and are now set to hit the open market ahead of free agency next month. Despite the voided contracts, Spotrac notes that both players are expected to draw solid interest once teams are able to negotiate.

For Detroit, the dead cap charge is manageable but notable as the front office continues to balance roster flexibility with long-term cap planning. Reader and Anzalone were key contributors during their time in Detroit, particularly as tone-setters for Dan Campbell’s defense.

With free agency approaching, the Lions will now have to decide whether to pursue either veteran on a new deal or allow both players to move on as they reshape the roster for the 2026 season.