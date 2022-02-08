in NFL

Matthew Stafford and Joe Burrow appear in duo interview on The Rich Eisen Show [Video]

This coming Sunday, Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams will take on Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI.

On Monday, Stafford and Burrow took part in a duo interview on The Rich Eisen Show.

During the interview, the quarterbacks talked about their respect for each other, what winning the Super Bowl would mean to their respective city, and why they decided to wear No. 9.

