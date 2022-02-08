Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams could be headed to the Rose Bowl

This coming Sunday, Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams will take on Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI, which will be held at So-Fi Stadium in Inglewood, CA.

So-Fi Stadium just so happens to be the home stadium for the Rams, which gives them a home-field advantage in the biggest game of the NFL season.

Because the Super Bowl is being held in their home stadium, the Rams also have the advantage of practicing in their own facilities at Cal Lutheran.

But according to Rams head coach Sean McVay, the Rams may be forced to move Thursday’s practice to the Rose Bowl in Pasadena due to high winds in the forecast.

On Monday, McVay told reporters that he did not want to overthink his game plan like he did the last time he coached in the Super Bowl.

“I think it’s important to be able to give these guys clarity, let them go play with a quieted mind and be able to adjust and adapt accordingly,” McVay said, via Jourdan Rodrigue of TheAthletic.com. “That’s the approach we’ve taken. The last time — and I’ve talked about this before — when we had played New England, we tried to say ‘let’s get everything in,’ knowing that once you get to Atlanta there’s going to be a lot of different distractions. But I kept kind of tinkering and tweaking, and that wasn’t the right approach.

“Trusting these players, trusting the preparation that we have and then being able to kind of put the final touches on it will, I think, be the best way for guys to go play to the best of their ability. And if that happens, I think good things will happen for the Rams.”