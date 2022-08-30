Matthew Stafford stars in Little Caesars commercial [Video]

He’ll always be beloved in the Motor City for his 12 seasons with the Detroit Lions, and he had plenty of people cheering for him as he led the Los Angeles Rams to Super Bowl glory earlier this year.

Former Lions quarterback and reigning Super Bowl champion Matthew Stafford has starred in a new commercial for Little Caesars, the Detroit-based pizza chain founded by the Ilitch Family which is now the official pizza of the National Football League.

Little Caesars is now the official pizza sponsor of the @NFL! Give us your best Pizza!Pizza! 👇 pic.twitter.com/cbmtl27eu4 — Little Caesars Pizza (@littlecaesars) August 29, 2022

“We are really excited to work with Matthew Stafford for our debut as the Official Pizza Sponsor of the NFL,” said Greg Hamilton, senior vice president of marketing at Little Caesars.

Matthew Stafford stars in a new Little Caesars ad

“As a leader in the pizza business, it made perfect sense for Little Caesars to partner with a leader on the field – the most recent Super Bowl champion quarterback. His relentless commitment to winning mirrors our relentless commitment to value, convenience, and quality.”

“Working with Little Caesars has been a great experience,” Stafford said in a statement. “I’ve had a lot of fun getting a sneak peek at some of the amazing things they have planned as the Official Pizza Sponsor of the NFL, including this first commercial. I’m excited to continue my work with this brand and to enjoy their delicious pizza while doing so.”

Of course, Stafford has never been shy about stating his love for the city that adopted him when he was drafted 1st overall by the Lions in 2009.

“I think about it, I was 21 when I came here and left when I was 33,” he said earlier this year. “I got married in town, all my kids were born in the area. I grew up as a human being and athlete, and it was great to have the support of the people in Detroit for so many years, both personally and professionally. I still love coming back to Detroit and seeing everybody. It’s a great place we called home for a long time.”

