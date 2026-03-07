Maxx Crosby Trade Brings Relief to Detroit Lions Fans

The Detroit Lions appear to have avoided a potentially major problem in the NFC North.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Las Vegas Raiders have agreed to trade star defensive end Maxx Crosby to the Baltimore Ravens.

In return, Las Vegas will receive first-round draft picks in both 2026 and 2027, according to Schefter. The deal reportedly cannot be officially processed until next week, but the agreement is already in place.

Why This Is Good News for Detroit

Leading up to the trade, there had been widespread speculation that the Chicago Bears could make a major push to acquire Crosby.

If that had happened, Detroit could have been forced to face one of the NFL’s most disruptive pass rushers twice every season inside the NFC North.

Instead, Crosby is headed to the AFC.

For the Lions, that’s about as good of an outcome as possible.

One of the NFL’s Elite Pass Rushers

Crosby has developed into one of the league’s premier defensive players since entering the NFL.

The five-time Pro Bowler has consistently ranked among the league leaders in:

Sacks

Quarterback pressures

Tackles for loss

His relentless motor and ability to wreck game plans have made him one of the most feared edge rushers in football.

Adding that type of player to Chicago’s defense could have significantly changed the balance of power in the division.

Ravens Make a Massive Move

Instead, the Ravens land a superstar defender as they continue building around their championship window.

Baltimore is known for building elite defenses, and Crosby will now become a centerpiece of their pass rush moving forward.

The Bottom Line

The Lions still have plenty of challenges ahead in the NFC North, but one potential nightmare scenario has officially been avoided.

Rather than lining up against Detroit twice a year, Maxx Crosby is headed to Baltimore.

And for the Lions, that’s a massive sigh of relief.