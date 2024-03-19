Search

Latest News:

Detroit Lions Named Best Fit for Stephon Gilmore

0
Detroit Lions Named Best Fit for Stephon Gilmore Despite Already Signing Two Cornerbacks.

DJ Reader Contract Details Revealed

0
The DJ Reader contract details have officially been filed by the Detroit Lions.

Detroit Lions Linked to Stefon Diggs

0
Detroit Lions Linked to Stefon Diggs by Pro Football Network
W.G. Brady

Mel Kiper has Detroit Lions Landing Stud Wide Receiver in Latest 2024 NFL Mock Draft

Lions Notes

NFL Draft guru Mel Kiper has Detroit Lions taking a wide receiver

As the first wave of the 2024 NFL free agency period concludes, our Detroit Lions have already bolstered their roster with the addition of two cornerbacks, a starting defensive lineman, and a starting offensive guard. GM Brad Holmes has a clear strategy: address team needs during free agency to focus on selecting the best football player available come draft time.

Brad Holmes makes himself very clear

Mel Kiper’s Mock Draft Prediction

In line with this approach, NFL Draft expert Mel Kiper has released his latest 2024 NFL Mock Draft, and he envisions the Lions picking WR Xavier Legette from South Carolina. Kiper’s endorsement of Legette as a potential pick for the Lions at No. 29 overall is based on both the team’s current roster strength and the wide receiver’s impressive attributes.

From Mel Kiper:

How good is this Detroit roster? General manager Brad Holmes has done a stellar job since he was hired in 2021. He filled the Lions’ biggest offseason hole with the trade for underrated cornerback Carlton Davis, which gives him some flexibility here. I’d like to see the Lions add another playmaker for quarterback Jared Goff.

Legette’s Rising Stock

Despite a minor discrepancy in his listed height, Kiper is unfazed, focusing instead on Legette’s exceptional 2023 season.

Legette is rising in my rankings after he ran a 4.39-second 40-yard dash and tested well in the other drills at the combine. While I will quibble with South Carolina for listing him at 6-foot-3 when he’s actually 6-foot-1, I won’t hold that against him. He had a fantastic 2023 season, with 1,255 receiving yards while averaging 17.7 yards per catch. He dominated cornerbacks on crossing routes, lining up in the slot and outside. This is a way to keep improving the Detroit offense.

Mel Kiper Detroit Lions 2023 NFL Mock Draft Mel Kiper has Detroit Lions

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

  1. The Detroit Lions have addressed key needs in free agency, setting the stage for the NFL Draft.
  2. Mel Kiper predicts the Lions will select WR Xavier Legette from South Carolina at No. 29 overall.
  3. Legette’s impressive NFL Combine performance and 2023 season have boosted his draft stock.

The Bottom Line: A Potential Offensive Boost

Adding Xavier Legette to the Lions’ roster would provide another dynamic weapon for Jared Goff, enhancing an already potent Detroit offense. As the Lions continue to build a competitive team, the potential selection of Xavier Legette in the upcoming NFL Draft could be a crucial piece in their quest for success.

Latest

Lions Notes

Detroit Lions Named Best Fit for Stephon Gilmore

0
Detroit Lions Named Best Fit for Stephon Gilmore Despite Already Signing Two Cornerbacks.
Lions Notes

DJ Reader Contract Details Revealed

0
The DJ Reader contract details have officially been filed by the Detroit Lions.
Lions Notes

Detroit Lions Linked to Stefon Diggs

0
Detroit Lions Linked to Stefon Diggs by Pro Football Network
Tigers Notes

Flashback: Detroit Tigers accused of intentionally hitting umpire with pitch [Video]

0
Must Watch: Detroit Tigers accused of intentionally hitting umpire Quinn Wolcott with pitch.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Lions Analysis and Opinion

3 Free Agent Quarterbacks the Detroit Lions Should Consider

0
Don't be surprised if the Detroit Lions sign one of these free agent quarterbacks.
Lions News Reports

Detroit Lions are re-signing Donovan Peoples-Jones

0
The Detroit Lions are re-signing Donovan Peoples-Jones to 1-year deal.
MSU

Michigan State Basketball Learns 2024 NCAA Tournament Fate

0
It has been an up and down season for the Michigan State basketball team.
Lions News Reports

Chase Lucas Agrees to Contract with San Francisco 49ers

0
Detroit Lions lose out on Chase Lucas as he joins the enemy.
Tigers News Reports

A.J. Hinch Reveals Where Javier Baez Will Bat in Detroit Tigers Lineup

0
A.J. Hinch Reveals Where Javier Baez Will Bat in Detroit Tigers Lineup. Where do you think Baez should bat?
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

Detroit Lions Named Best Fit for Stephon Gilmore

W.G. Brady -
Detroit Lions Named Best Fit for Stephon Gilmore Despite Already Signing Two Cornerbacks.
Read more

DJ Reader Contract Details Revealed

W.G. Brady -
The DJ Reader contract details have officially been filed by the Detroit Lions.
Read more

Detroit Lions Linked to Stefon Diggs

W.G. Brady -
Detroit Lions Linked to Stefon Diggs by Pro Football Network
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

255,324FansLike
128,657FollowersFollow
97,058SubscribersSubscribe

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

© tagDiv - All rights reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme. Center Magazine is our complete News Portal about living, lifestyle, fashion and wellness. Take your time and immerse yourself in this amazing experience!