Mel Kiper has Detroit Lions Landing Stud Wide Receiver in Latest 2024 NFL Mock Draft

NFL Draft guru Mel Kiper has Detroit Lions taking a wide receiver

As the first wave of the 2024 NFL free agency period concludes, our Detroit Lions have already bolstered their roster with the addition of two cornerbacks, a starting defensive lineman, and a starting offensive guard. GM Brad Holmes has a clear strategy: address team needs during free agency to focus on selecting the best football player available come draft time.

Mel Kiper’s Mock Draft Prediction

In line with this approach, NFL Draft expert Mel Kiper has released his latest 2024 NFL Mock Draft, and he envisions the Lions picking WR Xavier Legette from South Carolina. Kiper’s endorsement of Legette as a potential pick for the Lions at No. 29 overall is based on both the team’s current roster strength and the wide receiver’s impressive attributes.

From Mel Kiper:

How good is this Detroit roster? General manager Brad Holmes has done a stellar job since he was hired in 2021. He filled the Lions’ biggest offseason hole with the trade for underrated cornerback Carlton Davis, which gives him some flexibility here. I’d like to see the Lions add another playmaker for quarterback Jared Goff.

Legette’s Rising Stock

Despite a minor discrepancy in his listed height, Kiper is unfazed, focusing instead on Legette’s exceptional 2023 season.

Legette is rising in my rankings after he ran a 4.39-second 40-yard dash and tested well in the other drills at the combine. While I will quibble with South Carolina for listing him at 6-foot-3 when he’s actually 6-foot-1, I won’t hold that against him. He had a fantastic 2023 season, with 1,255 receiving yards while averaging 17.7 yards per catch. He dominated cornerbacks on crossing routes, lining up in the slot and outside. This is a way to keep improving the Detroit offense.

The Bottom Line: A Potential Offensive Boost

Adding Xavier Legette to the Lions’ roster would provide another dynamic weapon for Jared Goff, enhancing an already potent Detroit offense. As the Lions continue to build a competitive team, the potential selection of Xavier Legette in the upcoming NFL Draft could be a crucial piece in their quest for success.